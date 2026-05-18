What Could Be Virginia Tech Football's Biggest Game This Season?



We're still three-and-a-half months away from the start of Virginia Tech's 2026 season (VMI, Sept. 5), the first under new head coach James Franklin. With plenty of questions surrounding the Hokies entering the fall, from roster turnover to how quickly Franklin can reshape the program, several games already stand out as defining moments on the schedule.

But which one is the biggest? That depends on which lens you're viewing it through.

If talking about the highest-caliber opponent, Miami appears to be the selection. The Hurricanes made it to the national title game as the 10-seed, though they'll have a new quarterback under center for the fourth time in as many seasons; Cam Ward and Carson Beck are now in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.

For momentum? It could be Pitt on Oct. 2. At that point in the season, Virginia Tech will have already played VMI, Old Dominion, Maryland and Boston College. Keeping all four teams' historical performances in mind — and that ODU, which beat the Hokies 45-26 last year at Lane Stadium, will be running with a new signal-caller after Colton Joseph left for Wisconsin — there's a realistic chance that Tech enters Week 5 with a 4-0 record and perhaps entertaining receiving votes.

Clemson could be a sleeper pick, too. The Tigers went 7-6 (4-4 ACC) last year, losing to Penn State — led under center by now-Hokie Ethan Grunkemeyer — in the PinstripeBowl. But Clemson's also made it to the College Football Playoff four times since 2018 and has won the ACC title five times since then. Virginia Tech has a chance to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Tigers, which stretches back all the way to 2007.

For perspective, the game was held on Oct. 6, 2007 — five days before I turned two years old. If Clemson can return to its ways of the early 2020s, it could be in position to be the highest-leverage game for Virginia Tech this season, though I think it's rather unlikely.

Virginia Tech Athletics

Between the Clemson and Miami games, Virginia Tech has one road and one home game, traveling to Dallas, Texas to play SMU on Friday, Nov. 6, after a bye week. That contest could be a ranked-opponent matchup for the Hokies, though it likely doesn't hold the same weight as Miami or Clemson (if it's back) could. After that, Tech comes back to Lane Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14 to play Stanford, a contest the Hokies should win, before heading to Miami Gardens, Fla., to play Miami.

Then, there's the Commonwealth Clash aspect. Depending on how things go, Virginia Tech and Virginia could enter the contest with potential postseason implications — College Football Playoff (CFP) rights in the absolute best-case scenario and perhaps to make a bowl game if both teams struggle in 2026. Either way, the Hokies-'Hoos clash should carry its typical level of intrigue.

If coalescing all those factors (rankings, momentum, rivalries), I think I'd still pick Miami, partially due to the fact that this is the first matchup for the Hokies in Miami Gardens since the 2024 iteration two years ago, which ended with an overturned Hail Mary that resulted in a 38-34 loss for Virginia Tech to then-No. 7 Miami.