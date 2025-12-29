What Positions Will the Hokies Address the Most in the Transfer Portal?

The transfer portal has been heating up over the last couple of weeks. Former five-star prospects at quarterback are looking for fresh starts. Dynamic defensive backs and linemen with plenty of years of eligibility remaining carry the perfect blend of experience and potential. The top positions of need for the Hokies have a wealth of talent in the portal. The million-dollar question is whether Virginia Tech has what it takes to bring in some of the more notable names.

Franklin has not been known for a deep portal class in the past. He'll target some of the top players available in the areas where his team is weakest, while leaving room for his homegrown talent to develop and compete. This year is different for Franklin. He never entered a program when the transfer portal picked up value. Virginia Tech needs to be a worthwhile location for transfers, and Franklin increases their outreach.

The 2026 roster is far from built. Here are the areas the Hokies are most likely to invest in come January 2nd.

1. Defensive Back

Penn State cornerback AJ Harris (4) takes a moment in the north end zone before the start of the Blue-White spring football game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in State College. The White team defeated the Blue team, 10-8. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The position with the least depth after signing day is the defensive backs. There's little proven talent outside of Isaiah Brown-Murray. IBM played great, rotating between the slot and the outside, but it's hard to imagine Franklin not solidifying the team's presence on the boundary.

An elite name that he flipped from Georgia to Penn State most recently hit the portal in AJ Harris. He's a former five-star corner who could've gone within the first two days of the NFL Draft. He'd carry a hefty price tag and will have plenty of interest from bigger programs. The connection he has to Franklin immediately makes Blacksburg one of the top destinations to watch.

2. Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Beau Pribula (9) rushes during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The most important position in football. The departure of Pop Watson and Garret Rangel leaves A.J. Brand, Kelden Ryan, and Troy Huhn as the remaining passers for the Hokies. All players are intriguing talents, but they aren't ready to take the reins in 2026. The most money may be spent at quarterback. The lack of known talent could also lead Franklin to bring in multiple names for both competition and mentorship.

There will be a certain price that the Hokies won't be able to match. That doesn't mean they can't make a splash. Beau Pribula has become the immediate top name due to his Nittany Lion roots. However, he may not be the first choice for Virginia Tech. The Sun Belt's Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year have entered the portal and wouldn't have to travel far to find their new home. Colton Joseph has connections to Franklin through Ricky Rahne. Alonza Barnett Jr. would be the flashier name given his intangibles.

3. Defensive End

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators linebacker Jayden Woods (15) reacts after a pass break up during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The return of Sacksburg could be the storyline of the offseason. There was a significant drop-off in sacks in 2025. Negative game scripts combined with a weaker secondary didn't open up as many opportunities for the Hokies' front seven to get home in the pocket. The talent on the interior was far and away their strength, but the edge lacked a true alpha.

Brent Pry emphasized pressuring the quarterback wherever he went. He utilized traditional edges alongside dynamic linebackers at Penn State in a dominant fashion. A fast pass to returning to that standard would be buying in on pass rushers in the portal. A former Penn State commit, Jayden Woods, would change life in Blacksburg. Tyler Thompson could stay in the ACC after finishing second in sacks for the Tar Heels. This has been one of Pry's strongest positions of recruitment, so expect the Hokies to be in play for some immediate help off the edge.

4. Offensive Tackle

Nov 2, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin (65) looks after quarterback Collin Schlee (3) who was shaken up on a play against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Whoever is starting under center will need help in pass protection. The interior has a stronger profile than the tackles. Kyron Drones's blindside was consistently under pressure, with teams being able to contain him and shut down his run lanes at a high rate.

A familiar face has entered the portal and could be the missing piece for Virginia Tech. Xavier Chaplin is departing Auburn after leaving the Hokies this past offseason. Not only does Pry's stay in Blacksburg help bring in personal ties, but the presence of James Franklin could bring some second guesses for the former Hokie. The depth of this position isn't as strong in the portal, but it remains one Virginia Tech needs to address.

5. Safety

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) prepares to pull in a interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Further emphasizing bulking up the secondary, Virginia Tech needs stronger play at safety. The packages that will likely be run by Pry will require more consistency in zone coverage. The backbone of the 4-3 and nickel formations that the Hokies will deploy with high volume is the safeties.

An immediate standout in the portal is Tawfiq Byard. A DMV native, Byard was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2025 for Colorado. He shifted between the box and the secondary, often finding ways to make plays on the ball. His upside as a run defender is something Virginia Tech didn't have from the position in 2025. JMU's Tyler Bowen and Notre Dame's JaDon Blair are also two names to watch due to their northeastern roots.

