What You Need to Know About Virginia Tech's 2026 Non-Conference Opponents

Virginia Tech's non-conference slate opens with two home games before a road trip to Maryland. While VMI, Old Dominion and Maryland each present vastly different challenges, one storyline connects all three opponents: the quarterback position. While that's true of nearly every school, it applies to all three schools, in that their quarterbacks are eithe rnew or complete

VMI: A constantly-rebuilding program searching for answers

VMI enters 2026 amid another rebuilding effort after consecutive 1-11 campaigns and a coaching change. New head coach Ashley Ingram inherits a program looking for stability, but the biggest uncertainty lies under center.

As detailed in my Way-Too-Early preview, starting quarterback Collin Shannon transferred to Murray State after throwing for 1,982 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2025. That leaves Chandler Wilson and Nana Utsey battling for the starting job entering fall camp. Wilson completed 28-of-54 passes for 197 yards last season, while Utsey threw for 254 yards on limited action. Neither enters September with significant starting experience, making VMI one of several early Virginia Tech opponents breaking in a new signal-caller.

The Keydets still possess capable skill talent in wide receivers Noah Grevious and Owen Sweeney, but replacing Shannon's production will be difficult. Given the program's recent struggles and quarterback uncertainty, this projects as an ideal season opener for James Franklin's first Virginia Tech team.

Old Dominion: Massive offensive turnover

If last season's 45-26 upset in Blacksburg wasn't enough motivation, Old Dominion's roster turnover creates an entirely different matchup in 2026.

The Monarchs lost Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year Colton Joseph, whose 2,624 passing yards, 21 touchdown passes, 1,007 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns made him one of the nation's most dynamic dual-threat quarterbacks. His transfer to Wisconsin leaves one of the biggest quarterback vacancies on Virginia Tech's schedule.

Sophomore Quinn Henicle appears to be the leading candidate after attempting just 40 passes in 2025. While Henicle brings mobility, he remains largely unproven as a passer and faces an uphill climb after Old Dominion also lost its leading rusher and virtually its entire receiving corps through graduation and the transfer portal. The Monarchs return remarkably little offensive production outside of running back Devin Roche. Replacing Joseph alone would be difficult; doing so while simultaneously rebuilding nearly every skill position makes Old Dominion one of the more unpredictable opponents Virginia Tech will face all season.

Maryland: The only proven quarterback of the group

Unlike Virginia Tech's first two opponents, Maryland enters 2026 with continuity at quarterback.

Sophomore Malik Washington returns after one of the nation's better freshman seasons, throwing for 2,963 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions while setting Maryland's freshman passing record. Although the Terrapins finished just 4-8, Washington consistently flashed high-end potential, including a 459-yard, three-touchdown performance against Michigan State.

Washington also represents a unique challenge because he'll have an experience advantage over Virginia Tech's expected starter, Ethan Grunkemeyer. Hughes pointed out that Maryland is the lone team among Virginia Tech's first four opponents returning its starting quarterback, providing the Terrapins with far more continuity than VMI or Old Dominion.

Maryland also added former Old Dominion receiver Na'eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding through the transfer portal, giving Washington another experienced target. If the sophomore quarterback takes the expected Year 2 leap, the Week 3 matchup in College Park could become Virginia Tech's first significant measuring stick under James Franklin.

While VMI and Old Dominion enter 2026 hoping new quarterbacks can stabilize their offenses, Maryland already has its answer. That contrast makes the Terrapins the clear headliner of Virginia Tech's non-conference schedule and the Hokies' toughest test before ACC play begins. The Hokies haven't won a non-conference Power Four game since 2017 against West Virginia.