Where Did Virginia Tech Land In ESPN's Newest Bowl Projections?
Following a frustrating loss to South Carolina filled with offensive mishaps, redzone struggles and a massive special teams blunder, ESPN still projects the Hokies to be in a bowl game.
Where are the Hokies projected to play?
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both placed Virginia Tech in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.
Bonagura has Virginia Tech facing Arizona in the Sun Bowl. The Wildcats are coming off a dominant 40-6 victory over Hawai'i. If this projection is correct, it would mark the first time that Virginia Tech has faced Arizona in program history.
Schlabach picked the Colorado Buffaloes to face Virginia Tech in the same bowl game. Coach Deion "Prime" Sanders did not start the season the way he wanted to after losing 27-20 to Georgia Tech. Colorado couldn't keep Georgia Tech's quarterback Haynes King in the pocket; the experience signal-caller rushed for 156 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
This would mark another brand-new matchup for the Hokies; they have never faced Colorado in program history.
While the season is still in its early stages, the Hokies will need to start picking up wins if they hope to live up to these bowl projections. Virginia Tech will look to secure its first victory against Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores, aiming to avenge last year's shocking loss.
Will Virginia Tech beat Vanderbilt?
When you nearly beat a top-15 team as an underdog, it can be hard to get over. Will Virginia Tech he ready to go on Saturday night? Haad coach Brent Pry addressed that on Tuesday:
"Yeah, I think a lot of times that's the case. You do spend more time on Week 1 and we got into Vanderbilt a little bit in preseason camp. Just some uniqueness with their offense. But that's why I like that we practice the day after the game. We go out, we make corrections. We introduced Vanderbilt at the end of practice last night and spent 15 minutes working on those guys. Kind of move on, close one chapter, open the next, and get ready for these guys. The guys are excited to be at home, to play at Lane Stadium. They're excited to play Vanderbilt again. They're excited to play a second SEC opponent. Diego Pavia, obviously one of the best quarterbacks in the country, in my opinion. We saw it firsthand. He took down [then-No. 1] Alabama last year. Had a great year. He looks even better to me right now. He's a dual threat guy again this week, that can can beat you with his legs, beat you with his arms. He's got a nice arsenal of receivers that got good speed, particularly the [Junior Sherrill] kid, we know. [Running back Sedrick Alexander] looked fantastic in week one. [Tight end Eli Stowers] is one of the better [tight ends] in the country. They got all their linebackers back. They got both corners back. I think 96 [Khordae Sydnor], one of their best D-linemen. And then [No. 5 Yilanan Ouattara] didn't play in the opener. He's a 6'7" guy. Imposing presence. We got our hands full. It's a very talented football team."
Virginia Tech could really use a win here, as an 0-2 start is tough to overcome, even if they have not lost a conference game yet. Let's see what the Hokies can do on Saturday night.