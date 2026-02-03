NBA Trade Rumors: All the Latest Rumblings Before the Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is days away but deals are already flying.

On Tuesday, several massive trades were completed, with impact players changing destinations across the league. As news continues to fly around, we’ve put all the latest rumors in one place and will keep this story updated as more news comes in.

Warriors feel good about Giannis Antetokounmpo

The biggest name being bandied about in trade talks this week will continue to be Giannis Antetokounmpo, and one team feels like it has a good shot at him. According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, the Warriors believe they have the best package to land the two-time MVP from the Bucks.

Unfortunately for Golden State, the Knicks and Timberwolves also believe their potential offers can compete with whatever the Warriors can throw together.

Golden State has a ton of draft capital and Jonathan Kuminga to start any trade discussions with, so if Antetokounmpo moves in-season, the Bay would be a logical destination. If Milwaukee waits until the summer to move its superstar, several other suitors could emerge.

Jazz plan to keep Jared Jackson Jr.

After pulling off a massive deal to land Jaren Jackson Jr., the Jazz aren’t planning to move the two-time All-Star. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps is reporting Utah plans to keep Jackson, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler together moving forward. Those three and second-year guard Keyonte George are considered the future of the franchise.

We’ll have to wait until next season to see the Jazz’s big man trio in action together, as Kessler is out for the season thanks to a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The Jackson deal is the biggest pre-deadline trade so far. The 26-year-old was the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year during the 2022–23 season, and landed a five-year, $240 million extension from the Grizzlies last summer.

James Harden, Darius Garland trade in advanced talks

As Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported Monday night, the Clippers and Cavaliers are deep in talks about a swap that would send James Harden to Cleveland in exchange for Darius Garland. The Cavs want the Clippers to include draft assets in the deal, either a first-round pick or a future pick swap. Harden is currently away from L.A. due to personal reasons.

In 44 games this season, Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 8.1 assists in 35.1 minutes per game. The 36-year-old is making $39.2 million this season and holds a player option for $42.3 million next season.

The 26-year-old Garland has only played in 26 games this season, and is averaging 18.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. He’s making $39.4 million this season in the third season of a five-year, $197.2 million max rookie extension. He’s set to make $42.1 million next season and $44.9 million for the 2027–28 campaign.

The Cavs (30–21) are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and are attempting to add pieces to make a run this season. Donovan Mitchell has never gotten out of the first round of the playoffs and can opt for free agency after next season. If the franchise can’t help him get past the first round, he might opt for greener pastures.

Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu’s futures with Bulls uncertain

The Bulls have been active on Tuesday as they traded center Nikola Vučević to the Celtics for guard Anfernee Simons after landing Mike Conley and Jaden Ivey in a three-team deal with the Pistons and Timberwolves. That creates a roster crunch in Chicago’s backcourt, as Josh Giddey is already installed as the franchise’s point guard of the present and future.

Coby White has started 25 games for the Bulls this season and has averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Fellow guard Ayo Dosunmu has been a key bench piece, averaging 15.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 44.9% from three-point range. Both players will be unrestricted free agents this summer.

ESPN’s Shams Charania said on SportsCenter that he is getting a lot of calls about the future of both players ahead of the deadline. They will be worth watching over the next few days.

