Where to Watch the 2025 NFL Draft Combine: Start Time, TV Channel, Workout Dates and More
The NFL Combine, previously used as a way for all teams to meet with players in a generalizable fashion, has now turned into one of the biggest spectacles in all of American sports.
The best of college football will showcase their talents in various drills, as some of the top players will not participate in the drills, but the overwhelming majority of NFL Draft prospects will participate in the coming days. That includes six former Virginia Tech Hokies. Bhayshul Tuten, Da'Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, Aeneas Peebles, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and Dorian Strong are all going to be working out over the next few days, trying to raise their draft stock.
Here is how you can watch this year's Combine, which begins today with defensive lineman and linebackers.
How to Watch Each Day Of The 2025 NFL Combine
When: Thursday, Feb. 27
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis (IN)
TV: NFL Network
Who is Working Out: Defensive Line and Linebackers (Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland)
Day Two
When: Friday, Feb. 28
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis (IN)
TV: NFL Network
Who is Working Out: Defensive backs and tight ends (Dorian Strong)
Day Three
When: Sat, Mar. 1st
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis (IN)
TV: NFL Network
Who is working out: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Running Backs (Tuten, Lane, and Felton)
Day Four
When: Sun, Mar. 2nd
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis (IN)
TV: NFL Network
Who is Working Out: Offensive Lineman
FF released their five sleeper players to watch this week and the Hokies landed two players on the list:
RB BHAYSHUL TUTEN, VIRGINIA TECH
"Tuten started his college career at North Carolina A&T, where he rushed for over 1,300 yards as a sophomore before making the jump to the ACC at Virginia Tech. Feldman reported that Tuten can hit almost 40 inches in the vertical, was clocked at over 23 MPH in a game and has hit 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He is an elite athlete of the backfield who can stand out among a crowded running back class. His 0.33 missed tackles forced rate would rank in the 95th percentile compared to recently drafted backs."
WR DA’QUAN FELTON, VIRGINIA TECH
"The Hokies had a couple of speed demons on offense this year, one of which was Felton, who measured in at over 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds. Now, combine that with some of the numbers Bruce Feldman reported this offseason — Felton jumped over 36 inches in the vertical, nearly 11 feet in the broad, and was clocked at 4.42 seconds 40-yard dash. He never earned more than 650 receiving yards in a single season, but if he puts up those athletic numbers at the combine, he’ll have people believing his most productive football is ahead of him."
Most draft analysts have viewed Tuten a guy who could go as high as the third round, but is most likely a day three pick. That is not indicative of Tuten's talents, but this is viewed as a deep running back class by most draft analysts and given how the position has been devalued over the years. How Tuten performs at the combine might give a good indication on how he will be viewed heading into the draft.
While most have Tuten as a later round back, CBS Sports analyst Chris Trapasso's latest mock draft has Tuten going in the first round, No. 22 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers:
Projected Team - L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK - 112th
POSITION RNK - 8th
RUYDS - 1158
YDS/ATT - 6.3
REYDS - 79
TDS - 17
"If there's a huge combine ahead for Tuten, he has dynamic enough film to be picked in Round 1. The Chargers get a young, bouncy rusher in the second year of the Jim Harbaugh era."
Our own RJ Schafer broke down Tuten's draft prospects this week, one week before the NFL Combine:
ATHLETICISM:
"Undoubtedly this is one of the best parts of Tuten’s game. In every place teams want Tuten to be physical, he is. Despite a 5-foot-8 frame, he broke tackles among some of the best in college football, and at one point last season he led the FBS in broken tackles per rush. Tuten has the ability to bounce off of tacklers really well, likely because he seems out that type of contact while he’s running. Every part of his body is powerful, and any poor-form tackle will never get Bhayshul to the ground. Also important to mention, the speed. There’s no official measurables yet, but Bhayshul has game-breaking speed, that when mixed with tackle-breaking ability, can cause some huge home run plays. He often looks for, and can find, the edge quite quickly while he’s running. That part may be the hardest to translate to the NFL, with how fast professional linebackers are, but speed kills, and Tuten has all of it when it comes to speed.
PASS GAME:
There are some untested waters here.
Although Tuten is physically great in the passing game, there’s not much to work with, as Virginia Tech didn’t especially use their running backs in the pass game in 2024. There are some things that are still true of Tuten in the vertical game. When receiving, he has the same type of body control that helps him break off those tackles. He’s got a low center of gravity, and has no problem catching inaccurate balls. His route running could be a question mark, but again, those are untested waters for the most part. His tools fit really well in the screen game, he can use the blocks to his advantage to make moves in space. The one bit of his pass game that’s a little shaky is his pass protection. Looking at the raw pass-pro stats, his protection looks fine, but that’s mostly because of his scrappy mentality when it comes to protection. He can often set a block, but his tendency to move out of his frame or drop his head, is worrisome. That part of his game could be developed.
OTHER:
This is where Bhayshul Tuten’s previous experience as a kick returner slots in. He has some big-play potential as a returner, even if that’s not his primary draft role. The other bit of his game that’s wasn’t mentioned earlier that could scare away some teams, is Tuten’s ball security. Bhayshul did have some occasional ball security issues in college, which is his biggest concern heading into the NFL draft.
SUMMARY:
As some other outlets would agree, Tuten seems like a player that’s going to be a steal in this year’s NFL draft. He’s got all the traits of an elite starter in the NFL, yet he’s behind some of the other elite running back prospects in this draft. If this running back class is as historic as it seems, Tuten will definitely be a part of that."
