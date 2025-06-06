Why Arias Nash Is the Next Big Man to Take Control of the Virginia Tech Defensive Line
Arias Nash is tasked with a new challenge. How can you replace Aeneas Peebles? It can't be easy to replace an All-ACC First Team player, an AP All-American Third Team member. The task is way too tall. By no means will people expect the Mercer transfer to replicate Peebles' success that the former Duke transfer had at Virginia Tech.
Yet, that doesn't mean Nash can't be a success in the Maroon and Orange, as a matter of fact, when you look at the development of talents under head coach Brent Pry, the former Penn State defensive coordinator has had a knack of bringing lesser-known talents to stardom, look at Bhayshul Tuten, Da'Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane. Those are just a few names that have excelled under the tutelage of Pry.
Nash hailed from a Mercer squad that went 11-3 record that saw the Bears compile an undefeated Home and Conference record throughout the 2024 season. Last season, Nash had a monster 53 tackles with 12.5 being tackles for losses, and nine sacks as well proves the Hokies have a player in the 6'0 270 Lbs Nash.
Nash finished his high school career with 371 tackles,15.5 sacks, and 11 forced fumbles before enrolling at the FCS school.
Nash is one of 30 transfers that Virginia Tech has reeled in since last season's disappointing 6-7 record. In that year, it took a bowl-clinching Commonwealth Clash victory over in-state foes UVa to collect Pry's second bowl season in three years. Yet the manner in which the Hokies fell to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Duke's Mayo Bowl in the 24-10 loss, was an accurate microcosm of what the Hokies endured in a season that started with a shocking overtime loss to SEC side Vanderbilt.
Since that loss, the Hokies have dealt with 30 players exiting the program through the portal, with even more leaving for the NFL Draft or via graduation, leaving massive replacements like Nash needed.