Would Byrum Brown Be A Fit At Quarterback For Virginia Tech?

With the transfer portal set to open in about 10 days, activity across college football has already begun to ramp up, particularly at the quarterback position. Several players have announced their intentions to enter the portal, and quarterback movement is expected to shape the offseason once again.

For Virginia Tech, that timing is significant. The Hokies have multiple roster needs to address, but quarterback stands out as the most pressing. One of the most intriguing names available is former USF quarterback Byrum Brown.

USF quarterback Byrum Brown intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. Brown accounted for 92 career touchdowns – 61 pass/31 rush – which will be the most among returning players in college football in 2026. He's repped by @shawnodare of Rosenhaus Sports. pic.twitter.com/uirQO2f0zY — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 22, 2025

Brown enters the portal following a standout season where he established himself as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the country. He played in all 12 games for South Florida, leading an offense that remained in the playoff conversation deep into the season. Brown threw for more than 3,100 yards and 28 touchdowns while finishing with seven interceptions. He completed better than 65 percent of his passes, showcasing accuracy and good decision making.

PFF metrics further highlight Brown’s efficiency and overall impact. He earned a 91.2 overall grade, placing him among the nation’s top quarterbacks. The grade reflects consistent performance across multiple areas important for a quarterback. He's showcases accuracy, a good pocket presence, and the ability to stay calm under pressure. For a Virginia Tech offense searching for stability and explosiveness, those traits would be highly valued.

Brown’s value is not limited to his arm. He is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in college football, consistently creating problems for defenses with his legs. On the season, Brown rushed for more than 1,100 yards and scored 14 rushing touchdowns. His production increased late in the year, as he rushed for at least 100 yards and a touchdown in seven of USF's final eight games. That stretch showcased his ability to take over games when necessary and punish defenses that overcommit to stopping the pass.

Standing 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Brown runs with strength and balance, averaging more than four yards per carry after contact. That toughness adds another layer to his game and allows offensive coordinators to expand the playbook with designed quarterback runs, read-option concepts and red-zone packages built around his mobility.

As a passer downfield, Brown was equally effective. He completed more than 50 percent of his throws that traveled 20 or more yards in the air, demonstrating both arm strength and touch. Only one of those deep attempts resulted in an interception, and he earned a 93.2 PFF grade on those throws. That ability to stretch the field vertically would address a major need for a Virginia Tech offense that struggled to generate explosive plays in 2025.

As the portal window approaches, Brown profiles as one of the most complete quarterbacks expected to be available. With proven production, high-level efficiency and elite mobility, he represents a potential solution for Virginia Tech as it looks to fill its most important roster hole heading into the 2026 season.