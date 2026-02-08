Transfer Rumors: Liverpool Ready Rodrygo Bid; Man Utd Chase Chelsea Striker

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Ibrahima Konaté could leave Liverpool this summer. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool are considering a move for Newcastle United center back Sven Botman if they find themselves needing to replace Ibrahima Konaté this summer. (Source: Sports Boom)

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven is another being tracked by Liverpool as a potential Konaté replacement. (Source: TEAMtalk)

There will also be an approach from Liverpool for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo. The Brazilian, also a summer target for Manchester United, wants to stay at the Bernabéu but will consider a departure if he does not play more minutes in the second half of the season. (Source: OKDiario)

Manchester City plan to bid for Atlético Madrid midfielder Pablo Barrios in the summer but will have to meet his price tag of €80 million (£69.5 million, $94.5 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)

Quiet progress has been made in Chelsea’s pursuit of Atlético striker Julián Alvarez, whose representatives were in London earlier this week for negotiations. (Source: ESPN Argentina)

After learning the extent of Mikel Merino’s injury, Arsenal failed with a last-minute approach to Real Madrid over midfielder Brahim Díaz during the winter window. (Source: Africafoot)

Arsenal have also made contact with the representatives of Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi—also a target for Paris Saint-Germain. (Source: Media Foot)

Man City’s interest in Brentford right back Michael Kayode has been complicated by Man Utd and Newcastle, with both teams exploring a potential summer move. (Source: TEAMtalk)

On their search for a new midfielder, Man Utd have voiced a desire to sign Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Not only did Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior request Mamadou Sarr’s return to Stamford Bridge, but he has also asked the Blues to reunite him with Strasbourg midfielder Valentín Barco. (Source: Bolavip)

Man Utd are weighing up a summer move for Chelsea striker Liam Delap, who is fighting for his future over the remainder of the season after failing to make a major impact. Everton and Newcastle are also braced to make a move if Delap does hit the market. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham are likely to be priced out of a move for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, whose valuation of £80 million ($108.8 million) is simply too high. Liverpool and Man Utd are seen as more viable suitors. (Source: Football Insider)

Aston Villa, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham are all showing interest in Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu. (Source: Mirko Di Natale)

West Ham United failed with an approach worth €20 million (£17.4 million, $23.6 million) for Napoli midfielder Antonio Vergara during the winter window. A new contract is now on the table for the 23-year-old. (Source: Calciomercato)

La Liga

Lisandro Martínez has been linked with Barcelona. | Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

Barcelona are confident that Man Utd center back Lisandro Martínez would be open to a move to Camp Nou this summer and believe the Red Devils may be willing to sell as he approaches the final year of a contract that does include a 12-month extension option. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Strasbourg midfielder Valentín Barco has emerged as the latest midfield target for Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Right back is a priority area for Real Madrid heading into the summer, with Chelsea’s Malo Gusto emerging as a target. (Source: Madrid Universal)

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold has no interest in leaving Real Madrid. In the face of links to Man City, the right back plans to fight for his future at the Bernabéu. (Source: Football Insider)

Fran García’s proposed exit to Bournemouth during the January window was blocked by Real Madrid who, against the player’s wishes, decided he was too important to their squad depth. A move could be revisted in the summer. (Source: Diario Carioca)

Man City are ready to make an offer of €80 million (£69.5 million, $94.5 million) for Barcelona right back Jules Koundé, who is free to leave for the right price. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS