Would Rocco Becht Fit At Quarterback For Virginia Tech?

The transfer portal is still about two weeks away, but that hasn't stopped players from announcing their intent to enter it once it opens. Virginia Tech certainly has a lot of holes to fill, but the most glaring is at quarterback. Over at Vt on Si, we've been going over different quarterbacks and their fit at Virginia Tech. It's now time to take a look at

Becht announced his intent to enter the transfer portal and depart from Iowa State this morning.

Becht played three full seasons at Iowa State, combining for a total of 39 games (excluding the three games in his true freshman season where he threw 15 passes). Over that three-year stint with the Cyclones, he has thrown for over 9,200 yards and 64 touchdowns, with just 26 interceptions. He has a career average of over 220 yards per game and a completion rate of 61%.

He also has decent mobility, rushing for nearly 500 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns over his collegiate career. He definitely doesn't prefer to use his legs, as he has rushed for over 10 yards per game only once, in 2024, when he averaged over 20.

A three-year starter, Becht has a career record of 26-13, including an 11-3 mark, during which he led Iowa State to the Big 12 title game with a chance to send the program to its first-ever playoff appearance.

This year, Becht thrived in the intermediate and short game. He threw nearly 26% of his total passes between the 10-20 yard markers and was effective, completing 58% of his passes for an average of 9.4 yards per attempt and an average of 17.2 yards per completion.

He was laser accurate in the short game, throwing about 46% of his passes 0-10 yards downfield. In those attempts, he completed nearly 74% of his passes with an average of 6.4 yards per attempt.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Becht would bring experience and poise to the quarterback room at Virginia Tech, qualities that can't be coached; they have to be learned in-game. While a lot of fans may be clamoring for an uber-talented guy, a quarterback who can perform under pressure is more important.

Becht would be the best quarterback that Virginia Tech has had since Jerod Evans, if not further back. Rocco Beccht should be a top target for Virginia Tech if they have a chance to get him.

More Virginia Tech Football News: