Former Virginia Tech defender inks new deal with the Atlanta Falcons
Former Virginia Tech safety Divine Deablo has found a new home.
At Tech, Deablo was a star of the Justin Fuente era.
Over Deablo's last two years as a Hokie, the 6-foot-3 defensive back recorded 139 tackles and five interceptions.
Deablo was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders.
While at Virginia Tech, Deablo was a fixture deeper in coverage. Once the Raiders selected him, they moved him to linebacker, where he excelled.
In Deablo's 54 games in the NFL, he totaled 141 solo tackles over his four years as a Raider.
On Tuesday morning, Deablo was announced as a new member of the Atlanta Falcons.
Reports confirm that Deablo signed with the NFC South team on a two-year, $14 million deal, with $8 million to be paid in the first year.
Deablo was listed at No. 70 on Pro Football Talk's top 100 NFL free agent list for 2025, between now-Jacksonville wide receiver Dyami Brown and fellow Jaguar offensive guard Patrick Mekari.
Below is a draft analysis from NFL analyst Lance Zierlein from when Deablo participated in the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine.
Deablo has exceptional size and length. He also has a developing skill set that could make him a match for Cover 3 defenses at the Robber spot or as a hybrid player who's able to handle coverage duties and play near the line of scrimmage. While he has the strength and athletic ability to cover tight ends, he will need to improve his route recognition to make more plays on the football. Deablo has the demeanor to make a living in the box as a bigger body who can slow the run and be used as a matchup defender against teams running heavy 12 personnel. He has the potential to become a starter in the future
