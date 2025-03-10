2025 ACC Tournament Preview: Virginia Tech vs Cal
Both Virginia Tech and California are in the midst of challenging runs toward the ACC Championship.
Each team struggled at points this season, finishing well under .500 in ACC play. However, Tuesday marks a fresh opportunity. While neither squad is likely to make a postseason appearance beyond the ACC Tournament, both still have plenty to prove.
California
The Golden Bears are led by former NBA player Mark Madsen. After nine years in the league, Madsen took on a series of assistant coaching roles that led him to the developmental league with the Utah Flash, then to assistant positions at Stanford. A stint as head coach of the Los Angeles D-Fenders eventually led to an assistant coaching role with the Lakers from 2013-19 before Utah Valley appointed him head coach.
At Utah Valley, Madsen posted a 70-51 record, recording two 20-win seasons before California hired him ahead of its final season in the Pac-12.
Madsen has brought stability to the Golden Bears. Leading Cal to at least 13 wins was something that hadn't occurred since 2019-20, and Madsen has done it twice in two seasons.
Guard Andrej Stojakovic, son of former NBA star Peja Stojakovic, leads the Golden Bears in scoring (16.8 points per game) and ranks eighth among ACC scorers.
California ranks eighth in the ACC in scoring, averaging 75.5 points per game, with four players averaging double figures.
While Cal excels offensively, its defense falters. The Bears posted the third-worst scoring defense in the ACC, allowing about 77 points per game, and have the conference’s worst assist-to-turnover ratio at 0.93.
Although California has kept games close—losing six ACC matchups by 10 points or fewer—the reasons for those losses are evident in the numbers.
Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech’s roster is largely composed of transfers. The Hokies are in their sixth year under head coach Mike Young and are led by a relatively young core.
VCU transfer Tobi Lawal has been the Hokies' top playmaker this season. The London native leads the team in scoring (12.2 points per game) and rebounding (6.8 per game).
With Lawal in the lineup, the 2022 ACC champions have the athletic ability to compete with the rest of the conference. However, Lawal is just returning from a lower-leg injury and has played only 23 minutes since his return.
As a team, Virginia Tech ranks 17th in the ACC in scoring, averaging a modest 69 points per game. Defensively, the Hokies are slightly better, allowing 72.9 points per game, but there is still room for improvement.
These teams met in mid-January, when Virginia Tech escaped Haas Pavilion with a 71-68 victory. The Hokies benefited from Cal’s 7-for-27 shooting from beyond the arc and built a lead as large as 22 points. However, a minus-11 turnover differential allowed the Golden Bears to claw back late.
Keys to Success
Hokies Stay Hot from the Field
Virginia Tech shot 57.1% from the field against Cal in their previous meeting. A consistent set of smart shot selections helped the Hokies keep the Golden Bears at bay, despite Cal’s near-comeback.
Lawal’s Return to Full Strength
The Hokies went 1-1 without Lawal. In both games he missed, Virginia Tech was outrebounded and outscored in the paint. Even with Lawal, Tech has struggled inside, but the team has played at its best when he is fully healthy.
Tech’s Sharpshooting
Virginia Tech has held strong along the perimeter for most of ACC play. The Hokies rank sixth in the conference in 3-point shooting (35.9%) and also hold opponents to the sixth-lowest 3-point shooting percentage (33.1%).
When these teams met earlier this season, Tech attempted just eight 3-pointers—by far its lowest mark in ACC play. That was likely due to Jaden Schutt, the team's highest-frequency 3-point shooter, taking just two attempts. The other two top shooters, Jaydon Young and Brandon Rechsteiner, combined to go 3-for-5.
It is unreasonable to expect Cal to shoot as poorly as its 7-for-27 mark from deep in January, so 3-point shooting could determine Tuesday’s winner.
Virginia Tech narrowly missed out on a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament and will play in the first round at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with coverage on ACC Network.
