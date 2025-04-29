Four star defensive lineman sets official visit date with Virginia Tech
Class of 2026 defensive lineman Elijah Golden recently locked in his official visit with the Virginia Tech Hokies.
According to On3, Golden is a four-star recruit who is rated as the 243rd best recruit in the class of 2026, while also 24th best defensive line ranking and the 33rd best prospect from Florida.
Golden has raked in offers from some of the biggest names imagined, however, the Saratosa, FL, high schooler has also kept his home-state school, Virginia Tech, amongst the frontrunners.
In On3's report on Golden, Notre Dame currently holds the highest odds of snatching the promising defensive lineman. The Fighting Irish stand a 26% chance of adding Golden to their roster. However, the Hokies are not far behind.
Tech ranks second in the race to bring in Golden with a 19.5% chance, then follows Alabama with a 14% chance then the rest of the suitors are neatly nehind that front three.
Below is a scouring report from 247Sports on Golden
"Green front-line defender with the materials needed to eventually emerge as a force at the point of attack. Might project best as a base end that can play over tackles and set the edge, but could kick further inside or even hang on the outside depending on how the body fills out in coming years. Tends to make the biggest impact with his engine as he will work vigorously to get through obstacles and then build speed in pursuit. Not exactly a precision rusher, but understands how to use his hands and can create an advantage on passing downs with his snap anticipation. Strong relative to his age, but needs to unlock more knockback power as that will help establish leverage more consistently. Finally started to show some signs of life with 10 sacks as a junior after being utilized in more of a reserve role as a sophomore. However, still far from a complete product and is the type of prospect that must keep making developmental strides if he’s ever going to match the player that has turned heads in combine settings. Should be viewed as a future multi-year contributor for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to morph into a game-wrecker if it all comes together."
As it stands, the Hokies have commits from three players in the class of 2026, including wideout Carnell Warren, linebacker Joshua Pittman, and kicker Will Love.
While the Hokies are beginning to build a decent class, for head coach Brent Pry and his team to bring Golden, would be a massive addition.
