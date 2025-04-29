Virginia Tech Makes The Final Seven Schools For One Of The Nation's Top Quarterback Recruits
Virginia Tech is still in search of their quarterback for the 2026 recruiting class, but they could be getting close. Last night, the Hokies made the final seven for one of the top quarterbacks in the country, four-star Oscar Rios. Rios is a 6'3 175 LBS QB who plays at Downey High School (CA).
The other schools who made the cut include Oklahoma State, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Utah, and Kentucky.
According to 247Sports, Rios is the No. 144 player in the country, the No. 10 QB in the country, and the No. 22 player in the state of California. This would be a huge get in the class for Brent Pry and his staff and would go well with the pieces they have already assembled so far in the class. Right now, the Hokies have three commitments in the 2026 class right now. Four star wide receiver Carnell Warren, three-star linebacker Joshua Pittman, and kicker Will Love make up the class, but things could trend in the right direction if Pry and his staff can land a talented QB like Rios. Landing a quarterback can be the most important thing for a class and this would be a big one.
Here is a scouting report on Rios via 247Sports analyst Greg Biggins:
"Downey (Calif.) has had a nice run on quarterbacks in recent years. Current Michigan State signal caller Aidan Chiles was the guy two years ago and was a national recruit and now junior quarterback Oscar Rios will be a three-year starter for the Vikings. At the same stage in their development, we actually think Rios is further along as a pure passer and he had a very strong sophomore year as a first time starter last season. He showed dual-threat ability and can stress a defense with his arm and his legs and his 73% completion percentage is about as elite as you can find at the HS level. He has a pure stroke, a quick release and throws with touch and accuracy down the field. He has a very projectable 6-3, 175 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight and he’s easily among the top quarterbacks out West, regardless of class. He’s a trend up guy for us and is definitely in the four-star discussion."
