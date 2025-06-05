Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: Is Donavon Greene The Next Breakout Wideout for the Hokies in 2025?
After last season saw the Hokies lose star wideouts Jaylin Lane, Ali Jennings, Da'Quan Felton, and Stephen Gosnell, there was a forced restructuring that was required in order to rebuild what looked like one of the strongest wideout corps in the ACC.
While the Hokies were able to replenish their corps with a number of wideouts either from within or form the portal, wide receiver Donavon Greene was the biggest name head coach Brent Pry reeled in.
Greene transferred from fellow ACC school Wake Forest where he starred since 2019. Thus far the North Carolina native has marked 102 receptions and over 1,800 yards and over 13 touchdowns averaging 56 yards per game.
The biggest concern with Greene is his injury history. Greene has missed two full seasons due to injury which has hindered his status as one of the premier wideouts the ACC has to offer.
Greene spoke to the media in early April is about what the Tech staff wants from Greene. "Obviously just staying healthy for a full 12 months. I mean, that's one big goal for me and a big goal for him [wide receiver coach Fontel Mines] as I was coming in, and to just be a leader, be a more of a vocal guy, in that room."
In the same session Greene disclosed some of the reasons why he chose Virginia Tech.
"Dave Clawson our head coach at Wake stepped down and, I felt like that was just a sign for me to just look for something else in my last year considering, the ups and down seasons that I had had at the Wake Forest, um, and in the portal, obviously, I just wanted to find something that was almost like that, but then, like a team aspect, just feeling like a family and being connected into like a brotherhood. And once I went on visits and got to talk and be around the coaches, you know, this place obviously just welcomed me in, and it made me feel like I was already home without even being here."
Greene will join a room filled with fellow transfers Isaiah Spencer and running back turned wideout Cameron Seldon, but Greene will by far be the most experienced member of the Hokies offense.
If Greene can keep healthy he will be a pivotal piece of the Hokies, his consistent route-running and strong hands will propel him to the top of the Virginia Tech charts.