Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: What New Mexico Safety Christian Ellis Can Offer The Hokies
When Virginia Tech hired new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes, the message was clear, a versatile defense.
Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry introduced in late January.
“His football IQ is very impressive. The NFL experience to me, they’re doing it at the highest level. The game planning, the play calling, the situational defenses. The guys that he was around [are] some of the best at the highest level. I felt very confident in it."
Some of the talk about what Siefkes looks to implement are flexible schemes which pose three safeties on the field, opening the room for today's fresh faces, Christian Ellis.
Ellis hailed from New Mexico for three seasons and in 2024, was their highest-graded defensive player on Pro Football Focus, finishing with a 70.6 defensive grade in 900 snaps.
In 2023, Ellis started 12 games with 11 at the safety. That season, Ellis marked 59 tackles with four pass breakups and a tackle for loss, with a career high 10 tackles against UMass.
During Ellis' freshman year as a Lobo, the safety suffered a preseason injury to his shoulder, which eventually saw Ellis play seven games primarily as a special-teams player.
While at Edward H. White High School, Ellis spent his senior year, where he recorded 50 tackles as a defensive back with 3.0 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.
Ellis is one of 30 players who will be vying for a starting spot next season, 16 of those on the defensive end, not including Ellis. As it stands, Ellis is one of four safeties Virginia Tech has rostered, although there have been a number of players moved position,s like former linebacker James Djonkam to edge rusher, meaning there may be future moves in that bustling room; however, there have been no talks on Ellis making a switch.