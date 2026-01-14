Virginia Tech's Current Scholarship Roster Entering End of Transfer Portal Cycle
Virginia Tech football is 33 and a half weeks away from kicking off its 2026 campaign and is two days away from the conclusion of this transfer portal cycle. Ahead of the transfer portal closing after Jan. 16, here's a look at how each position group is looking for the Hokies, counting scholarship players only. Walk-ons are not included in the list; the list will be updated whenever applicable.
Quarterbacks:
- Ethan Grunkemeyer (r-So.)
- Bryce Baker (r-Fr.)
- A.J. Brand (r-Fr.)
- Kelden Ryan (r-Fr.)
- Troy Huhn (Fr.)
Running Backs:
- Marcellous Hawkins (r-Sr.)
- Bill Davis (r-Jr.)
- Tyler Mason (r-So.)
- Jeff Overton (r-Fr.)
- Messiah Mickens (Fr.)
Wide Receivers:
- Marlion Jackson (r-Sr.)
- Ayden Greene (Sr.)
- Que’Sean Brown (r-Jr.)
- Takye Heath (r-Jr.)
- Keylen "Brodie" Adams (r-So.)
- Chanz Wiggins (r-So.)
- Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin (So.)
- Jeff Exinor Jr. (r-Fr.)
- Cameron Sparks (r-Fr.)
- Luke Stuewe (r-Fr.)
- Davion "FatRat" Brown (Fr.)
Tight End:
- Benji Gosnell (r-Sr.)
- Harrison Saint Germain (r-Sr.)
- Ja’Ricous Hairston (r-Jr.)
- Luke Reynolds (Jr.)
- Matt Henderson (r-Fr.)
- Pierce Petersohn (Fr.)
Offensive Line:
- Montavious Cunningham (Gr.)
- Johnny Garrett (r-Sr.)
- Brody Meadows (r-Sr.)
- Layth Ghannam (r-Jr.)
- Logan Howland (r-Jr.)
- Kyle Altuner (r-So.)
- Lucas Austin (r-So.)
- Aidan Lynch (r-So.)
- Tommy Ricard (r-So.)
- Justin Bell (r-Fr.)
- Gavin Crawford (r-Fr.)
- Michael Troutman III (r-Fr.)
- Nathaniel Wright (r-Fr.)
- Marlen Bright (Fr.)
- Maddox Cochrane (Fr.)
- Benjamin Eziuka (Fr.)
- Roseby "Purgatory" Lubintus (Fr.)
- Tyrell Simpson (Fr.)
- Buddy Wegdam (Fr.)
- Thomas Wilder (Fr.)
Defensive Line:
- Kemari Copeland (r-Sr.)
- Elhadj Fall (r-Sr.)
- Jason Abbey (r-Jr.)
- Aycen Stevens (r-Jr.)
- Deric Dandy (r-So.)
- Andrew Hanchuk (r-So.)
- Gerard Johnson (r-So.)
- Emmett Laws (r-So.)
- Eric Mensah (r-So.)
- Mylachi Williams (r-So.)
- Kamauryn Morgan (So.)
- Randy Adirika (r-Fr.)
- Zeke Chinwike (r-Fr.)
- Brett Clatterbaugh (r-Fr.)
- Christian Evans (r-Fr.)
- Cortez Harris (r-Fr.)
- Sherrod Henderson (r-Fr.)
- Javion Hilson (r-Fr.)
- Daniel Jennings (r-Fr.)
- Tyson Harley (Fr.)
- Kamren Johnson (Fr.)
- John-Patrick Oates (Fr.)
- T-Ron Richardson (Fr.)
- Garrett Witherington (Fr.)
Linebackers:
- Antwone Santiago (r-Sr.)
- Keon Wylie (r-Sr.)
- Kaleb Spencer (Sr.)
- Gabe Williams (r-So.)
- Noah Chambers (So.)
- Terry Wiggins (Fr.)
- Mathieu Lamah (Fr.)
Defensive Backs:
- Isaiah Brown-Murray (r-Sr.)
- Sherrod Covil (r-Sr.)
- Tyson Flowers (r-Sr.)
- Jordan Bass (Sr.)
- Jaquez White (Sr.)
- Cam Chadwick (r-Jr.)
- Thomas Williams (r-Jr.)
- Kenny Woseley Jr. (r-Jr.)
- Joshua Clarke (r-So.)
- Quentin Reddish (r-So.)
- Jordan "Jojo" Crim (So.)
- Knahlij Harrell (So.)
- Brennan Johnson (So.)
- Sheldon Robinson (So.)
- Jahmari DeLoatch (r-Fr.)
- Zaevion Cleveland (Fr.)
- Tyrell Grant (Fr.)
- Amauri Polydor (Fr.)
Special Teams:
- K John Love (r-Sr.)
- LS Christian Epling (r-Sr.)
- P Nathan Totten (r-Jr.)
- K Will Love (Fr.)
