Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: What Will Hawaii Transfer Caleb Brown Offer Virginia Tech
Caleb Brown will be a pivotal piece for the future of Virginia Tech.
The stats will show the impact Brown will make. Brown leaves Hawaii after spending the last two seasons with the program, racking up 41 tackles in his tenure along with 14 pass breakups--totaling an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.1 with the Rainbow Warriors.
This will be stop number four on Brown's collegiate journey. After starting in his home state of Georgia, he went to Kennesaw State. Brown did not record a single snap on the field at Kennesaw State, so after his freshman season, he transferred to Butler Community College, where he saw more playing time, grabbing five interceptions throughout the year, before transferring back into the Division One scene with Hawaii.
Virginia Tech fans would not be wrong to think that it would have been hard to replace the impact that Mansoor Delane created while at Virginia Tech.
Delane marked 54 tackles at cornerback, while also leading the Hokies with four interceptions, and tallied two forced fumbles.
Unfortunately, Delane departed the Hokies after Virginia Tech mustered a 6-7 season, which saw Delane be one of 30 transfers exiting the team, while also being the second to transfer to SEC powerhouse LSU along with offensive lineman Braelin Moore.
However, players like Brown are guys who can make the impact needed to bring the Hokies back to prominence. Joining Brown in the cornerback slot from the portal is Isaiah Brown-Murray from ECU and Joseph Reddish from Wingate.
In the backfield for the Hokies, along with the aforementioned corners are safeties Tyson Flowers from Rice, Christian Ellis from New Mexico, Sherrod Covil Jr., who departs from Clemson, and lastly Isaiah Cash from Sam Houston State.
Brown adds much-needed depth to the Hokies having already been in the college football sphere for a number of years. While his talent may not be as much on show with all the other reinforcements in the secondary crew, do not be surprised to see Brown make an instant impact.