Fresh Faces: What Can USF Transfer Immanuel Hickman Offer Virginia Tech This Season?
What happens when your squad goes 6-7 after massive expectations had projected the Hokies to be an ACC dark horse?
A lot of changes.
When Virginia Tech fell to Vanderbilt in week one in an overtime 34-27 loss to the Commodores, the ceiling quickly began to cave in. Following that 0-1 start, the Hokies eventually reached a 5-3 record and were still within a shout of winning the ACC, Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange took down the Hokies in chilly New York in another overtime loss which saw Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry's squad drop four over its next five games and squeak a bowl game, barely through the Commonwealth Clash against archrivals UVA.
When the 2024/25 season was finally wrapped up, things were well underway. Even before the bowl game, Virginia Tech had announced the departure of former defensive coordinator Chris Marve. Soon after the 24-10 loss to Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, over 30 players exited the program through the transfer portal, the NFL Draft, and via graduation.
Of course, with a number of players leaving the program, there were reinforcements required. Today's topic of our series "Fresh Faces" is former USF defensive end Immanuel Hickman.
Hickman hails from the University of Southern Florida, where last season he finished the year with 19 tackles (six solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Prior to USF, Hickman started his career at ECU. As a Pirate, Hickman tallied 64 tackles in his three years in Greenville, N.C.
Hickman will be tasked with having to replace the likes of star end Antwaun Powell-Ryland, which is anything but an easy task.
Powell-Ryland lit up opposing offenses since his transfer to Virginia Tech. Powell-Ryland recorded the third most sacks in the nation (16) last season and received the Dudley Award for the top college football player in Virginia. Powell-Ryland was also First-Team All-ACC in 2024 after being Second-Team All-ACC the year prior.
Powell-Ryland spent three years at Florida before finding his footing at Virginia Tech. He recorded 4.5 sacks as a Gator and 34 total tackles. He forced three fumbles in his final year at Florida.