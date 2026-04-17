While to a minor extent, Saturday is the first time the public will be allowed to watch Virginia Tech Football firsthand for the first time under head coach James Franklin, as the Hokies’ annual spring game is set for Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Now, according to Franklin, this iteration of the spring game will allow a "mix of guys on both sides that I think will have a chance to be a competitive game."

The first quarter is set to run on a traditional clock, while the other three will use running clocks.

Now, for those packing inside what Tech athletics hope will be sold out Lane Stadium, Saturday will give every fan ample chance to get a view of their new-look team.

Everyone else? We are not so sure

How Else Can You View The Game?

This has become a growing issue amongst college football programs. Several teams now opt to keep their spring game away from TV in order to stop opposing coaches from getting a leg up on scouting individual players, schemes, etc.

While this feels like a slightly extreme measure to take, Virginia Tech has followed along, having not broadcast its spring game since 2024.

There will be a radio stream available for those interested in the Virginia Tech Sports Radio Network, but as of publishing, that is the only stream of any kind that is being listed.

For fans in the area, this is a weekend centered around the school. Saturday morning starts with the annual 3.2 for 32 Run in Rememberance is set for 9 a.m. ET.

The Hokies’ baseball and softball teams will both be at home on Saturday.

Baseball is set to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what will be the second matchup of the series first pitch is set for 6 p.m.

The 37-6 Softball squad will be hosting Georgia Tech for the second matchup of the series, which is currently set for 7 p.m.

Not broadcasting the spring game will always come as an annoyance to fans outside the area who aren’t willing to fork up their day to see a glorified practice, and while there are respective pros and cons over whether something like this should be put on TV, if Franklin isn’t willing to allow his first year spring game to get television coverage, then it is unlikely that will change through is tenure.