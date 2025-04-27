LIVE Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs Duke, Game Three Score
How are the Hokies doing against the Blue Devils?
The Virginia Tech Hokies 27-16 (11-12) are set to embark in game two of a series against the Duke Blue Devils 29-15 (13-10). For Virginia Tech, this is a massive series ahead. If the Hokies can take down a Duke side that sits with a strong 24-7 home record, then the Hokies would take a massive step forward in their progression through the season.
Virginia Tech Lineup
First Inning
Duke gets the first run on the board, Blue Devils lead 1-0.
Related Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Five Hokies Who Could Be Selected in the 2026 NFL Draft
Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Breeze By Golden Bears to Claim Series
Published |Modified