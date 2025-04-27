Virginia Tech Football: Five Hokies Who Could Be Selected in the 2026 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books and this draft saw five Virginia Tech players selected, while there have been a large number to sign as undrafted free agents. While it might be too early, here is a look at five Hokies who could be drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Benji Gosnell – Tight End
Redshirt Junior: 6'5", 240 lbs
In his sophomore season, Gosnell brought a reliable target in Virginia Tech's passing attack, hauling in 32 receptions — tied for the second most on the team — for 341 yards and two touchdowns. Entering his junior year, Gosnell’s big frame and hand size make him a promising candidate for a dependable tight end in the NFL.
Caleb Woodson – Linebacker
Junior: 6'3", 227 lbs
Entering his junior season, Woodson looks to build upon a breakout 2024 campaign in which he recorded 72 total tackles — the second most on Virginia Tech — along with 26 solo tackles, two sacks, and one interception. As the starting Will linebacker again, his ability to read plays well has made him an essential piece of the Hokies' defense.
Dante Lovett – Defensive Back
Junior: 6'0", 190 lbs
After contributing in a rotational role early in his career, Lovett has an opportunity to step into the spotlight in 2025. With Mansoor Delane transferring to LSU and Dorian Strong heading to the NFL as a Buffalo Bills draft pick, Lovett holds the No. 1 spot among all defensive backs in the Hokies' secondary. He recorded 12 solo tackles, one interception, and four pass deflections in 2024, demonstrating his ability to disrupt opposing offenses. Lining up against opponents top recivers will give a good picture on what Lovett could bring after college.
Jaden Keller – Linebacker
Senior: 6'3", 235lbs
A true tackling machine, Keller heads into his senior season as a top defender on the Hokies. The 235-pound linebacker led Virginia Tech last season with 83 total tackles and 48 assisted tackles, while ranking second in solo tackles with 35. His ability to recover fumbles — snagging two last season — showcases his quick reflexes and instinct for jumping on loose balls.
John Love – Kicker
Redshirt Junior: 5'11", 180 lbs
Although special teams doesn't draw much attention in the NFL Draft, Love’s leg has solidified his reputation as one of the Hokies’ most dependable players. Last season, he was flawless on extra points (42-for-42) and posted an 88.9% accuracy rate on field goals (16-for-18). With the high percentages. his range is also very strong, knocking down all five of his attempts from 40-49 yards and going 3-for-4 from 50-plus. Across his career, he’s been perfect on extra points (89-for-89) and 88.6% on field goals (39-for-44). In the Hokies' bow game, he nailed a 60-yard field goal against Minnesota, showcasing his ability to connect from deep. The NFL's field goal percentage average in 2024 was 84%, and the highest it's reached was 86.5% in 2013, still 2.1% shy of his career average.
