Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Breeze By Golden Bears to Claim Series
No.14 Virginia Tech Hokies (39-7, 17-3 ACC) shut out the California Golden Bears (31-18, 7-13) in a commanding victory, 9-0.
A battle between two seniors would commence in the circle. Anna Reimers for Cal and Emma Lemley for Tech. Reimers was the first to throw in the top of the frame.
Star outfielder Cori McMillan, for the third time in her last four games, led off the first inning with a home run. Wasting no time in giving the Hokies the early lead, 1-0.
Zoe Yaeger, Jordan Lynch, and Kylie Aldridge all reached base without a single hit-- an error and two walks set Tech up in a position to blow the doors off and run away with game two. Reimers, only having one out, retired the next two Hokie bats to keep the damage at just a single run.
Lemley, who retired the final out in game one, was looking for a bounce-back start after the Pitt series. Elon Butler and Acacia Anders both reached on a walk and an error, respectively, before Lemley got out of the first without suffering a hit.
The lineup rolled over for the Hokies with two outs in the top of the second--allowing McMillan to collect her second hit of the contest, a single through the right side of the infield.
Michelle Chatfield matched her homer from Friday's matchup with a two-RBI blast to extend the Hokies' lead, 3-0. Earning her 15th trot around the bases this season.
Senior Kaylee Pond collected Cal's first hit of the game with a leadoff single in the bottom of the second. The Golden Bears were dangerously close to keeping this game close with the bases loaded and the lineup turning over for Elon Butler. Lemley sent Butler down on strikes looking to end the frame.
Both seniors in the circle looked to keep the other offense in check. The third inning had just two hits, both from Tech, singles from Aldridge and Trinity Martin, that looked to spark a lead-extending run.
Three Hokies would all lead off the fourth, reaching base safely. Two walks from McMillan and Yaeger and a single from Chatfield loaded the bases for freshman Lynch. She returned a pitch right up the middle for a two-RBI single to extend the lead, 5-0.
From one senior to the next, the Golden Bears made a pitching change from Reimers to bring in California native Annabel Teperson.
Lemley was cruising on the mound at this point. She retired the side in order in the fourth, similarly to her third inning. Attacking the zone and not allowing the Cal batters to get ahead in the count.
A loud double off the wall from Martin started the fifth with intensity. Teperson, who checked in with two runners on in the fourth, got out of the inning unscathed. Chatfield secured hit number three to put Teperson in a similar scenario in the fifth, this time with both runners being accounted for by herself. She got Yaeger to pop up under a pitch to second baseman Mia Phillips to bring the Bears back up to the plate.
No matter the defensive confidence that Cal was building, the Golden Bears needed to get themselves on the board, and in the fifth, Lemley was still showing why she's one of the best arms in the nation. By throwing another perfect frame, retiring the last 12 Cal bats in succession.
Cal made its final pitching change when Toperson pegged Lynch to bring in Ashanti McDade, who pitched in game one. Martin cashed Lynch with a fielder's choice RBI in which she made it to first successfully before being caught in a pickle long enough for Rachel Castine to score from second bringing the Hokies lead now up to seven.
Three innings had passed since the Golden Bears had a runner on base, and finally, to lead off the sixth, Lagi Quiroga drew a walk to pull some momentum together. Tiana Bell roped a single up the middle, followed by a well-executed bunt from Pond juiced the bases for Phillips. A deep fly ball off the bat that looked to tally four runs on for the Bears was nullified with a catch from Martin in left.
Every inning, the Hokies reached base successfully, a good offensive baseline against any ACC foe. Tech loaded the bases one final time in the top of the seventh. A pair of singles from Rohs and Yaeger, along with Chatfield getting hit by a pitch, brought up designated player Aldridge.
Aldridge and then Bre Peck, after both showed great discipline, earned RBIs off free trips to first base. Giving the Hokies their final runs scored, 9-0.
Cal was unable to replicate their bases-loaded scenario in the bottom of the seventh. Lemley shut down Holly Medina, Nailyn Marshall, and Elon Butler all with swinging strikeouts in the seventh to complete her 14th complete game of the season.
Tech is back in its winning ways after dropping the series to Pitt. The Hokies will look to bring the momentum they can muster up from this series into their final homestand against a top ACC powerhouse, the Florida State Seminoles.
Game three will be Sunday at 3 p.m. with coverage available on the ACC Network.
