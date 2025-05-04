All Hokies

Live Updates: Virginia Tech Baseball vs Pittsburgh, Game Two Score

How are the Hokies doing against the Panthers?

Connor Mardian

Virginia Tech Athletics

After losing the opening game vs Pitt 9-5, the Hokies are hoping that their luck can turn around today in game two vs the Panthers. Virginia Tech is a team that is in need of wins if they want to strengthen their NCAA Tournament resume and a loss here would mean they lose the series to the Panthers, who are not one of the better teams in the conference.

If the Hokies receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament, this would mark their first postseason appearance since 2022. After dropping their midweek competition 13-4 to Liberty, the Hokies desperately need a convincing weekend series win to protect their shot at the road to Omaha.

The Panthers have struggled against ACC opponents this season with a conference record of 7-15, sitting in the bottom of the conference rankings at 15. However, the Panthers are entering this weekend's series against Tech with an impressive 11-0 shutout over the Akron Zips.

Virginia Tech's Lineup for today's game:

Connor Mardian
CONNOR MARDIAN

