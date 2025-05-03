Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Avoid Run Rule Loss in Game One Against Florida State
The No.15 Virginia Tech Hokies (39-9, 17-5 ACC) fell against the top-10 ranked No.9 Florida State Seminoles (43-7, 17-2) in game one of the last regular season series, 13-4.
Sophie Kleiman, the junior transfer from Indiana, took to the circle for the Hokies to start the last set. She sent down the first two Seminole bats in order, looking to start the game strong, but a two-out rally from Florida State changed the momentum quickly.
An infield single beat out from Jaysoni Beachum earned her the honors of the first Seminole to reach base before back-to-back base-on-balls thrown from Kleiman loaded them up for a situation she would need to work her way out of. Designated player Amaya Ross notched the first RBI of the contest with a single up the middle to open up the scoring, 2-0.
Ashtyn Danley, Florida State's pitcher, wasted no time in getting introduced to one of two Hokies' Golden Ticket recipients--Cori McMillan. McMillan fired a hot shot right off the glove of Danley in the circle, which bounced out, allowing McMillan to reach first. Danley stayed collected and forced Yaeger to roll over into a double play to retire the Hokies in three batters.
Two other Golden Ticket winners will be sharing the diamond alongside McMillan in this series. Her teammate Emma Lemley was the first ever player to be awarded a Golden Ticket, and for the Seminoles, Michaela Edenfield was the 12th and final player to be awarded.
In theme with the first, the Seminoles found themselves with two outs, two batters into the second inning, before leadoff batter Isa Torres singled into center, where she was able to wreak havoc, stealing second--setting herself up in position to cross home after Jahni Kerr followed with a single of her own.
The Hokies sent just three up in the second, just as they did in the first, which allowed Florida State to extend its momentum.
The two-out rally haunted the Tech defense all night, once again falling victim to a rally from the Seminoles in the third.
A hard hit single that bounced off the glove of Lynch at third base placed Ross on first. Within five pitches, she had raced herself to the opposite side of the diamond, swiping second and third.
With the bases loaded and Kleiman still looking for that crucial second out, Danley tallied herself into the RBI column with an infield single, bringing the contest to 4-0.
Sensing the need to make an impact to have a chance at coming back, in the bottom of the third, McMillan stepped in the box with two runners on and just a sole out. She once again sent the ball directly back up the middle, this time skirting by Danley, allowing the ball to reach the outfield and score Trinity Martin from second.
"I knew one swing wasn't going to tie it, I knew if I swung too hard, I wouldn't help out at all," McMillan said. "I was just swinging, looking for my pitch."
Southpaw Cassie Grizzard had now entered the game for the Hokies with two outs in the third, and it was her duty to keep the game at bay for Tech in the fourth.
Beachum stayed disciplined at the plate to earn a free pass to first base, which would turn into a free pass to home, when Seminoles catcher Edenfield crushed a ball high and deep over centerfield to extend the lead, 6-1.
Kylie Aldridge was mere inches away from matching the home run from Edenfield, but a friendly bounce off the wall resulted in a standup triple. The Hokies' all-time home run leader, Bre Peck, cashed in Aldridge from 60 feet away with a one-out single to inch back, 6-2.
Tech was desperate to throw a zero-spot up onto the scoreboard on the Seminoles' top half. A leadoff double from first baseman Angelee Bueno made that a tough task for Grizzard in the fifth. Annie Potter stepped in to pinch run and, wasting no time, she stole third instantly. A SAC fly from Hallie Wacaser was all that was needed to notch another run for Florida State.
McMillan continued her 2/2 day with a leadoff home run, her 26th of the season--extending onto her single-season record and bringing the Hokies back within four, 7-3.
Kleiman entered back into the sixth inning to finish out the game for the Hokies.
Florida State threatened with the bases loaded and nobody out. Kleiman was able to get Ross to fly out for the first inning, but it was deep enough to score Beachum from third. Two more singles from Potter and Danley cashed in a run each, giving the Seminoles double digits, 10-3.
With the momentum all on the side of Florida State, Danley fired her first perfect frame since the second, whittling Tech down to three outs at its only chance for a comeback.
Kerr led off the seventh with a solo shot, showing that Florida State had no intentions of letting up from the offensive onslaught. Ross was in another RBI scenario for the Seminoles, with one out and two runners in scoring position, she sent a deep SAC fly into the mitt of McMillan in right in time to score Beachum from third.
Following the sacrifice, Potter, who didn't start the contest, collected her third RBI with an infield single, bringing the score up to 13-3.
The Hokies have not lost by double digits all season, and McMillan kept that alive streak in the seventh, capping off her 4/4 performance with her second home run of the game--bringing her career total seven behind Bre Peck's all-time record, with 48.
There are two more games in this series, Tech will need to finish strong to hold onto second place in the ACC above the Clemson Tigers. The Hokies will look to rebound overall after dropping to 3-4 in their last seven contests.
First pitch for game two will be at 4 p.m. with coverage available on ESPN+ and the ACC Network. The Hokies will be honoring their seniors with a ceremony post-game as well.
Related Links
Virginia Tech Softball: Last Regular Season Series on Deck against Top-10 Opponent
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies land transfer linebacker
Virginia Tech Basketball: Way-Too-Early Starting Five Projection