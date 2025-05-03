Virginia Tech Football: Projected Defensive Depth Chart
After a disappointing year three under head coach Brent Pry, where the Hokies went just 6-7, reinforcements were needed on and off the field. Tech lost a number of coaches and players, calling for a reset.
However, the Hokies have replenished, as of writing, Tech has hauled in 25 transfers in nearly every position. Tech has also brought in new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes.
Today's task? To look at a potential starting defense for the Hokies as week one slowly edges closer.
Defensive Line
Ben Bell: Bell started his career at Louisiana Tech before transferring over to Texas State. For his career, he has totaled 126 tackles and 19 sacks, with his season-high in sacks coming in 2023 when he totaled 10. According to Pro Football Focus, Bell played 206 snaps this past season and finished with an 80.8 grade, the third highest on the defense. What is notable is that he finished with a 91.1 pass-rushing grade. In 2023, Bell finished with a 90.9 grade in over 500 snaps and an even better 93.0 pass-rushing grade. In 2022, Bell received a 71.2 grade from PFF in 272 snaps, including an 83.9 pass-rushing grade. The Hokies are getting themselves a seasoned pass rusher who should be an impact player for the defense next season and he fills a massive need.
James Djonkam: Djonkam should be a name Virginia Tech fans should be excited for. The former Eastern Michigan linebacker has experienced a change of usage since his move to Southwest Virginia.
"I started off at outside linebacker, and then they moved me to defensive end, and I was probably the best change that without a doubt I made since playing college football, like playing defensive end is so freeing I get it just hit, don't got a think, just go."
"I love how simple and see ball get ball it is, like, as soon as the ball snaps, look at the running back's alignment and base my stance off of that, and then boom, just go."
Kemari Copeland: Copeland hails from the JUCO system, where he tallied 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. Copeland then transferred to Virginia Tech where he only played in four games before enduring a season-ending injury.
Kelvin Gilliam Jr: Gilliam was a previous transfer from Oklahoma. as a Hokie last season Gilliam raked in 35 tackles including 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Linebacker
Jaden Keller: Last season, Keller led the Hokies with 83 tackles while also recovering two fumbles. Keller saw an increased role last season and expect him to be a versatile piece in Sifkes' system.
Jordan Bass: Bass is a transfer from Pittsburgh, where he spent two seasons as a Panther. In two years at Pitt, Bass reeled in 25 total tackles and a sack. Bass has spent time in the Star role, which became a prized position under legendary defensive coordinator Bud Foster.
Kaleb Spencer: Spencer marked 32 tackles and showed versatility in the pass game with two pass breakups and an interception against Miami.
Secondary
Isaiah Cash: The safety held a pivotal role during his time at Sam Houston and Houston Christian. For five years, Cash brought five interceptions in his career thus far and 67 tackles last year alone.
Christian Ellis: Possibly filling in another safety position, Ellis also is a transfer, Ellis came from New Mexico, where he was all over the field, tallying 99 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
Caleb Brown: The Hawaii transfer could hold big role at Virginia Tech. Brown leaves Hawaii after spending the last two seasons with the program, racking up 41 tackles in his tenure along with 14 pass breakups--totaling an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.1 with the Rainbow Warriors.
Dante Lovett: Lovett played in 13 games last year where he recorded 20 tackles and added four pass breakups. While there is room for Lovett to improve, there is enough potential for Lovett to become a star in the Hokies corps.
Isaiah Brown-Murray: More commonly reffered to as IBM, offers the Hokies a strong secondary defender with a desire to stick out among the rest.
"I really was looking for a better opportunity to go to the NFL, that's the ultimate goal, my dream when I got the Virginia Tech...It just felt like home, and it felt like they would be able to develop me to get to that next step."
IBM also referred to Siefkes as someone who has helped his development, despite not knowing who the future defensive coordinator for the Hokies was going to be at the time of Brown-Murrays recruitment.
"It's been really good. He has a lot of knowledge, and you could tell that he's been around football a long time. He's been great. Like he's taught me a lot and it seems like he's got a lot of belief and trust in me, so I appreciate that."
Related Links: