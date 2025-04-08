LIVE UPDATES: Virginia Tech Softball vs Charlotte 49ers

All Hokies

How are the Hokies doing against the AAC side?

No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies (33-5, 11-1 ACC) will be riding high into the midweek matchup against the Charlotte 49ers (20-21, 8-7) with a 13-game win streak.

That mark is good enough to have the second-longest active win streak, trailing behind the MAAC program, the Marist Red Foxes.

This will be the nineteenth contest for these two squads, dating back to 1997. Game two of a doubleheader in March 1998 started the Niners' 21-year, 12-game losing streak against the Hokies.

Since the turn of the decade, Charlotte has had the Hokies' number, clean sweeping Tech in the last three contests.

The 49ers are in their first season with new head coach Courtney Breault, after she has spent the last 10 years being an assistant coach at both Furman and Clemson. Breault was a part of the Tigers team when they would make back-to-back Super Regional appearances in 2022 and 2023.

With Breault's 10-year coaching career alongside her four-year college career spent playing at Arkansas and Nebraska, she will bring a ton of experience to this Niners squad, which made an appearance in the NCAA tournament last year.

First Inning

Both sides went up and down the order as the we head into the second.

Second Inning

The Hokies caught fire thanks to a Peck solo shot that propelled the Hokies into a 1-0 lead, the Hokies then put Lynch on second and a Martin single sent Lynch home. Tech leads 2-0.

Third Inning

Both sides found momentum as each squad puts a runner on, however a respective groundout and flyout end both sides' streak.

Connor is a recent graduate from the esteemed Sports Media and Analytics program at Virginia Tech. He first found himself writing for recruiting database Rivals.com for just about two years before moving to Virginia Tech On SI. Connor has interviewed some of the highest-ranking members of Virginia Tech Athletics and looks to one day be a full-time writer covering Manchester United, his favorite soccer team.