LIVE UPDATES: Virginia Tech Softball vs Charlotte 49ers
From our own Kaden Reinhard
No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies (33-5, 11-1 ACC) will be riding high into the midweek matchup against the Charlotte 49ers (20-21, 8-7) with a 13-game win streak.
That mark is good enough to have the second-longest active win streak, trailing behind the MAAC program, the Marist Red Foxes.
This will be the nineteenth contest for these two squads, dating back to 1997. Game two of a doubleheader in March 1998 started the Niners' 21-year, 12-game losing streak against the Hokies.
Since the turn of the decade, Charlotte has had the Hokies' number, clean sweeping Tech in the last three contests.
The 49ers are in their first season with new head coach Courtney Breault, after she has spent the last 10 years being an assistant coach at both Furman and Clemson. Breault was a part of the Tigers team when they would make back-to-back Super Regional appearances in 2022 and 2023.
With Breault's 10-year coaching career alongside her four-year college career spent playing at Arkansas and Nebraska, she will bring a ton of experience to this Niners squad, which made an appearance in the NCAA tournament last year.
First Inning
Both sides went up and down the order as the we head into the second.
Second Inning
The Hokies caught fire thanks to a Peck solo shot that propelled the Hokies into a 1-0 lead, the Hokies then put Lynch on second and a Martin single sent Lynch home. Tech leads 2-0.
Third Inning
Both sides found momentum as each squad puts a runner on, however a respective groundout and flyout end both sides' streak.
Related Links: