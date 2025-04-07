Virginia Tech Softball: Preview for Tango with Charlotte 49ers.
No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies (33-5, 11-1 ACC) will be riding high into the midweek matchup against the Charlotte 49ers (20-21, 8-7) with a 13-game win streak.
That mark is good enough to have the second-longest active win streak, trailing behind the MAAC program, the Marist Red Foxes.
This will be the nineteenth contest for these two squads, dating back to 1997. Game two of a doubleheader in March 1998 started the Niners' 21-year, 12-game losing streak against the Hokies.
Since the turn of the decade, Charlotte has had the Hokies' number, clean sweeping Tech in the last three contests.
The 49ers are in their first season with new head coach Courtney Breault, after she has spent the last 10 years being an assistant coach at both Furman and Clemson. Breault was a part of the Tigers team when they would make back-to-back Super Regional appearances in 2022 and 2023.
With Breault's 10-year coaching career alongside her four-year college career spent playing at Arkansas and Nebraska, she will bring a ton of experience to this Niners squad, which made an appearance in the NCAA tournament last year.
Even with the 13-game win streak, the Hokies will never overlook their opponent. Tech head coach Pete D'Amour prides his team on entering every game with the same mentality of performing with intensity and playing to win.
"The big thing is being emotionally ready... all it takes is one time not being ready and then you lose a ballgame and you can't do that," D'Amour said.
The Hokies have yet to drop a midweek game this season, whether on the road or at home. The Hokies have picked up big wins against the likes of Kentucky and Liberty, who have both been on the fringe of a top-25 ranking all season.
Utility star Bre Peck, who has been getting most of her starts in center this season, is on a Hokie milestone watch entering this contest. In her four years in Blacksburg, she has propelled 49 balls over the fence. Just one home run behind Hokie legend Megan Evans, whose record has stood tall in Blacksburg for 20 years.
A record that has been held for that long will be a special passing of the torch moment into a new generation of Hokies softball when Peck connects with a homerun number 50.
Having just a single battle over each of the last three years, and dropping each, Tech will be hungry to avenge the losses. The Niners will be just as hungry to crawl their way back to a .500 record on the season---Two reasons for both to be giving their all in this contest set one month before the postseason begins.
It is that time in the season when every squad in the nation will be making their last-ditch efforts to work their way into a better record and better seeding. First pitch will be tomorrow at 6 p.m. located at Tech Softball Park, with coverage available on the ACC Network.
