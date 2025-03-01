NFL Combine Results- Virginia Tech Running Back Bhayshul Tuten
Underdog. That is the mantra Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten has adopted since transferring from N.C. A&T, his sole Division I offer.
Tuten exploded onto the scene as a Hokie in his two years in Southwest Virginia, tallying 25 rushing touchdowns and 2,022 yards over two seasons.
That's not all. Tuten broke the Virginia Tech single-game record for rushing yards (266) and recorded six games with over 100 yards on the ground. The speedy running back was twice named to All-ACC teams during his tenure at Tech.
Despite the Hokies finishing 13-13 during Tuten's time, he was one of six Hokies invited to the NFL combine, along with Dorian Strong, Aeneas Peebles, Jaylin Lane and Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
Although NFL Next Gen Stats ranked Tuten as the fifth-best running back prospect in the draft, he lit up the combine.
- Height: 5'9"
- Weight: 206 lbs
- Hand Size: 9"
- Arm Length: 29 1/2"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.32 (1.49 10-yard split)- (Best among running backs
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: 40.50"-(Best among running backs)
- Broad Jump: 10'10" (Fourth best among running backs)
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
Below is the analysis from NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein
Overview
If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value.
Strengths
- Rare track speed makes him a threat to go yard on any snap.
- Good plant-and-cut wiggle to side step open-field tacklers.
- Tough runner able to absorb contact and deliver punishment.
- Powerful hips tear through arm and angle tackles on second level.
- Can rocket around the corner and beat the pursuit angles by linebackers.
- Scrappy “square them up” mentality in pass protection.
- Able to elude the first tackler and find the sticks on swing passes and leak-outs.
- Big-play potential in a kick-return role.
Weaknesses
- Ball security was an issue in both seasons at Virginia Tech.
- Lacks decisiveness and feel for lane development.
- Would like to see him process and burst more quickly.
- Will bounce a run wide instead of trusting and working behind a lead block.
- Needs to learn to avoid the hellish contact and collisions he frequently takes on.
- Has trouble securing passes that are outside of his frame.
Related Links
Social Media Reacts to Bhayshul Tuten's Insane 40-Yard Dash Time At NFL Combine
NFL Combine: 40-Yard Dash Results Are in for Virginia Tech Running Back Bhayshul Tuten