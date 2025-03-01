Social Media Reacts to Bhayshul Tuten's Insane 40-Yard Dash Time At NFL Combine
It has been quite the performance today from Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten was looked at as one of the more underrated prospects in this draft class, but that won't be the case after his work today. Tuten started the day with the top vertical jump among running backs, leaping to a 40.5" vertical leap, topping names including Cam Skattebo (39.5") and Quinshon Judkins (38.5"). Then Tuten came up to run the 40-yard dash and he did great on his first attempt, running a 4.38. He somehow was able to top that by running an insane 4.32 time in the 40, cementing his top tier work for the day. After Tuten ran the 40, social media reacted accordingly:
Below is NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein's analysis.
If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value.
Strengths
- Rare track speed makes him a threat to go yard on any snap.
- Good plant-and-cut wiggle to side step open-field tacklers.
- Tough runner able to absorb contact and deliver punishment.
- Powerful hips tear through arm and angle tackles on second level.
- Can rocket around the corner and beat the pursuit angles by linebackers.
- Scrappy “square them up” mentality in pass protection.
- Able to elude the first tackler and find the sticks on swing passes and leak-outs.
- Big-play potential in a kick-return role.
Weaknesses
- Ball security was an issue in both seasons at Virginia Tech.
- Lacks decisiveness and feel for lane development.
- Would like to see him process and burst more quickly.
- Will bounce a run wide instead of trusting and working behind a lead block.
- Needs to learn to avoid the hellish contact and collisions he frequently takes on.
- Has trouble securing passes that are outside of his frame
