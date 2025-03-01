NFL Combine Results- Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Da'Quan Felton
How did the former Hokie perform at the combine
In this story:
Da'Quan Felton is an example of the breakout ability that Brent Pry can scout from transfers and up-and-coming recruits.
The former Norfolk state wideout tallied 10 touchdowns and just under 1,000 yards during his two years in Blacksburg.
Before his transfer to Southwest Virginia, Felton reeled in nine touchdowns and over 1,000 yards.
Despite the downward turn in Felton's year two as a Hokie where he found the endzone just twice with 330 yards in the air, Felton was invited to the NFL combine.
All stats are from the first group of wideouts, not the whole field.
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 213 lbs
- Hand Size: 9"
- Arm Length: 32 1/4"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.50 (1.52 10-yard split)- (12th best among wide receivers
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: 32.5"-(16th best among wide receivers)
- Broad Jump: 10'2" (12th best among wide receivers)
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
Below is analysis on Felton from Lance Zierlein
Overview
Height, weight, speed prospect whose production suffered from scheme fit and quarterback play in 2024. Felton is a linear mover who needs to be used with a heavier dose of vertical routes to be effective. He’s a nonchalant route runner underneath with below-average hands and run-after-catch talent. While his ball-tracking fails to stand out, he can out-stride and uncover against wide corners looking to run with his post and go routes. The 2024 production was disappointing, but there will be teams ready to believe in the speed and measurables with the hope he can become a rotational option to take the top off of coverages.
Strengths
- Premium blend of size, length and speed.
- Uses hand-fighting to shoo handsy corners away.
- Able to overtake defenders on deep throws.
- Vertical talent will be better utilized by a more accurate QB.
- Has the elevation and reach to tower over corners on jump balls.
Weaknesses
- Meanders into zone-beaters without much urgency.
- Body catches and allows throws to get on top of his hands.
- Career drop rate could be a bit alarming to NFL teams.
- Below-average ball-tracking and catch adjustments on the move.
- Run after catch can be clunky and lack elusiveness.
Published