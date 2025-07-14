Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokie Jared Davis Selected By the Athletics With the 500th Overall Pick
Jared Davis was selected in the 2025 MLB Draft by the Athletics with the 500th overall pick in Round 17, potentially leaving his legacy in Blacksburg as a one-and-done year that propelled his draft stock.
Davis transferred from Florida SouthWestern State College after batting .322 in the NJCAA scene, testing the waters to see how his performance fared against ACC -caliber competition.
In all but two games in 2025, Davis suited up wherever he was needed defensively on the diamond. By spreading out his defense, he maintained his defensive efficiency (94.8% fielding rate) while at the same time, retaining his offensive prowess at the plate.
While at the dish, Davis slashed .283/.367/.493 over 205 at-bats in the maroon and orange, proving that his skills at the dish translated to Division I pitching. Davis sacrificed some of his contact in return for a little more pop, nearly doubling his sophomore home run count (9).
The most productive offensive game of Davis's short Hokie career came during an offensive masterclass against NC State, a 20-8 victory in which Davis knocked in four RBIs of his own with one swing of the bat.
Ending the season, Davis was ranked the 38th-best second baseman in the nation on D1 Baseball's poll, down 22 spots from his preseason rankings of No. 16.
Barring a return to Blacksburg, Davis will look to develop into a future utility star within the _ organization, possessing the tools to be a drag-and-drop player. An important piece to many rosters can be the gritty utility man who shows up day in and day out to allow the everyday starters their needed rest.
If Davis isn't a utility player in the bigs, he is most comfortable in the inner diamond, fielding ground balls to second base, where he was the biggest contributing piece in Blacksburg. Whether he inks his contract and is off to the Athletics' farm system or returns to Blacksburg for his final season, he'll suit up and be a contributing factor regardless.