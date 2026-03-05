A Look at Virginia Tech Softball's Previous 2026 Non-Conference Tournaments

The Virginia Tech Hokies play host to the Hokie Invite this weekend, for their fifth and final tournament of the 2026 season. Bryant, Michigan, Penn State, JMU, and Boston College will join Tech (16-2, 0-0 ACC) in Salem; the Hokies will match up against everyone except the Eagles, saving their ACC series for the end of March.

We've got your weekend plans! Join us in Salem for the Hokie Invite 🥎



🎟️ - $10 Daily Admission at the Gate #Hokies pic.twitter.com/ibadiyKuOB — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) March 4, 2026

Gamecock Invitational

Tech's first action of 2026 was in the Gamecock Invitational, taking on No. 14 South Carolina to open the five-game tournament slate. The Hokies bookended the tournament against the Gamecocks with a pair of rallying victories.

After falling 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth of game one, Tech responded immediately with a seven-run top of the sixth for a come-from-behind victory. In game two, however, trailing in the third, 4-0, two blasts from catcher Zoe Yaeger and first baseman Michelle Chatfield kick-started a five-run inning, and an ultimate seven unanswered runs, to take the Invitational finale, 8-5.

The Hokies' two victories over Binghampton and their low-scoring, 1-0, defeat over Winthrop posed impressive outings from the maroon-and-orange circle. Over the three contests, the trio of Sophie Kleiman, Bree Carrico, and Avery Layton only allowed four runs across.

Queen City Classic

In Tech's only non-SEC-hosted tournament, the Hokies split the Charlotte tournament 2-2, sweeping Villanova over the weekend, but falling to the host 49ers and the Big-10 opponent, Michigan State.

In the opposite fashion of the South Carolina matchups, Tech led early on a pair of RBI singles from sophomores Jordan Lynch and outfielder Nora Abromavage. A six-run bottom of the second couldn't provide enough rally magic from the Hokies, while Lynch's two-run shot in the top of the fourth tried, Tech fell short, 7-6.

Sophomore Taylor Jones bested the Hokies in the circle for Tech's second loss of the season, 4-2. Jones only allowed four hits in the contest as she didn't allow a single earned run in; Abromavage cashed in the Chatfield and Yaeger for the Hokies' only runs, yet they reached base on an error and catchers' interference, respectively.

Georgia Classic

Tech needed to shake off the two losses in another tough tournament, with the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs waiting to end the Hokies' weekend with back-to-back matchups.

The Hokies picked up a pair of midweek victories of Seton Hall and Utah State to open the Classic, comfortably dispatching both programs by scores of 7-2 and 10-3. Of the 17-runs scored, just two came from the long ball; Lynch opened the scoring in the second inning against the Pirates with a solo shot, and two-way player Emma Mazzarone knocked hers over as well in the second.

Both victories over Georgia saw nine runs come across for the Hokies, and three for the Bulldogs, completing the Hokies' second tournament sweep. Tech started the first contest in a full sprint, plating a run in the first four innings, deflating the Bulldogs' two-run first, keeping them off the scoreboard until first baseman Gabi Novickas lifted a solo-shot in the bottom of the seventh.

Georgia outfielder Jaydyn Goodwin helped the Bulldogs respond in game two with straight RBIs to open the game in two trips to the plate. Yet, nine unanswered runs in the fourth and fifth innings lifted Tech to its fourth straight ranked victory to open the year.

Jane B. Moore Invitational

The Hokies' only other full, five-game slate happened in Auburn, with Tech dispatching the Tigers twice, USC Upstate twice, and Troy.

On the back of a .571 weekend from freshman Gaby Mizelle at the plate, the Hokies' offense was unstoppable. Tech plated at least six runs in each of its contests, picking up three run-rule victories in the wake of the undefeated weekend.

Mizelle recorded a hit in each of the Hokies’ five wins, going 8-for-14 with two doubles, one home run, and a .929 slugging percentage over the weekend. She tabbed three hits with three RBIs in the Hokies’ 15-4 run-rule win over USC Upstate. In the Hokies’ 9-5 win over Auburn, Mizelle went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Tech gets to host its own Hokie Invite with matchups against Michigan, James Madison, Penn State, Radford, and Bryant at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem, Va.