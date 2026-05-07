ACC Softball Tournament Quarterfinals Preview: No.16 Virginia Tech vs. Virginia

On the back of Virginia Tech's fourth 40-win season in the past five years, the Hokies garnered their third straight three-seed placement in the ACC Tournament.

While Tech won back-to-back tournaments in 2007-08, current head coach Pete D’Amour has yet to capture the ACC hardware, and it all starts this year with the only in-state conference foe, the Virginia Cavaliers.

Hokies vs. Cavaliers



Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the ACC Quarterfinals. 👊#Hokies pic.twitter.com/QdrMfy7Lse — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 7, 2026

With the format being single-elimination, a lot can happen within the seven innings on the diamond, with the brunt of the game's impact coming from the circle on both sides.

Tech (44-9, 18-6 ACC) and the Cavaliers' (38-12, 13-10) series-opening matchup did just that, with a low-scoring barnburner in which Virginia took a 4-3 victory.

In that contest, southpaw arm Emma Mazzarone tossed all six innings of work against Virginia. This afternoon, it may be the Hokies' Friday starter against Syracuse, and ACC Freshman of the Year, Bree Carrico, who gets the nod in the quarterfinals.

Carrico exploded onto the scene in her redshirt freshman season for D'Amour, after not appearing at all in 2025, and it seemed she only got better as conference action got underway.

After Carrico helped propel the Hokies to victory over the Cavaliers in the final two games of the series, she made her ninth ACC start of the season with her one run allowed in Saturday's 5-2 victory,

Likewise to Carrico, Virginia's probable starter — senior Eden Bigham — posted a complete game and relief appearance in the series against Tech, tossing nine total frames while only allowing two earned runs to come across the dish.

If Bigham gets the nod, it will be back-to-back start days for her, though her start against Pitt in the opening round was restricted. She only tossed four innings with 57 pitches against the Panthers.

Fellow senior for Virginia, Courtney Layne, has started nine contests for the Cavalier this year, so Layne could be an option for the 10th-year head coach, Joanna Hardin. Whoever does get the nod for Virginia, however, will have to combat a Hokies lineup that produced six All-ACC honorees at the plate.

Sophomore third baseman Jordan Lynch was the lone position player on the All-ACC First Team, alongside Carrico in the circle. Lynch's nod came about thanks to her phenomenal .440/.498/.868 slash line; she leads the batting lineup from the two-hole.

Tech owns the all-time advantage, 58-26, over the Cavaliers. But the two Commonwealth foes haven't met in postseason action in 16 years, when the Hokies took down Virginia in a 1-0 extra-inning affair. That came when Tech hosted the ACC Softball Tournament in 2010.

If the Hokies can move past the Cavaliers, they have a guaranteed rematch waiting for them in either the two-seed Duke Blue Devils or the 10-seed North Carolina Tar Heels. The semifinal matchup, if Tech advances, will be on Friday, May 8, at 3:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available on the ACC Network.