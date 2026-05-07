How To Watch: No. 3 Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 6 Virginia, ACC Tournament Quarterfinal

Virginia Tech softball earned a first-round bye in the 2026 ACC Tournament and will contest Virginia in the quarterfinals round. The Hokies and Cavaliers have already played one another — and they have done so at Palmer Park this season.

Hokies vs. Cavaliers



Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the ACC Quarterfinals. 👊#Hokies pic.twitter.com/QdrMfy7Lse — Virginia Tech Softball (@HokiesSoftball) May 7, 2026

The Hokies emerged victorious with a 2-1 series victory. Game one was a tightly contested affair that resulted in a 4-3 loss for Virginia Tech. The Hokies were limited to three hits by Virginia arms Eden Bigham and Julia Cuozzo, who racked up six strikeouts.

In game two of the series, Virginia Tech bounced back with a 5-2 victory that forced a game three rubber match. Bree Carrico moved to 11-0 with seven frames of three-hit, two-run ball. Center fielder Addison Foster and first baseman Michelle Chatfield wboth went 2-for-4 at the plate; as a whole, the team went 10-for-29, though they produced a 2-for-10 clip when operating with a runner in scoring position.

Game three of the slate was pedestrian. Virginia Tech plated all five of its runs in the third and fourth frames (four in T3, one in T4) and held the Cavaliers scoreless. Starter Emma Mazzarone (5.0 IP, three hits, three walks, seven strikeouts) and Carrico (2.0 IP, one hit, one walk, four strikeouts) combined for 11 punchouts. The Hokies limited the Cavaliers to a 1-for-14 clip mark with runners on base, 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-9 when working with two outs.

Here's how you can watch tomorrow's game:

No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies (44-9, 18-6 ACC) vs. No. 6 Virginia Cavaliers (37-12, 13-10 ACC)

DATE/TIME

Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ACC Network)

STADIUM

Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Virginia

Here's how the ACC Tournament has panned out so far and the matchups that have yet to take place:

First Round (Wednesday, May 6)

Game 1: No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — Georgia Tech won, 13-3

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — Georgia Tech won, 13-3 Game 2: No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 NC State — Louisville won, 6-5

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 NC State — Louisville won, 6-5 Game 3: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 North Carolina — North Carolina won, 4-2

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 North Carolina — North Carolina won, 4-2 Game 4: No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 11 Pitt — Virginia won, 2-1

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 7)

Game 5: No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — 11 a.m. ET

No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — 11 a.m. ET Game 6: No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 5 Louisville — 1:30 p.m. ET

No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 5 Louisville — 1:30 p.m. ET Game 7: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 10 North Carolina — 5 p.m. ET

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 10 North Carolina — 5 p.m. ET Game 8: No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Virginia — 7:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals (Friday, May 8)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner — 1 p.m. ET

Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner — 1 p.m. ET Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner — 3:30 p.m. ET

Championship (Saturday, May 9)

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner — 2:30 p.m. ET