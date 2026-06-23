Arizona C Emma Kavanagh Commits to Virginia Tech Softball

Virginia Tech softball earned its first incoming transfer portal commitment from Arizona catcher Emma Kavanagh, who confirmed the news on her Instagram.

Kavanagh, who plays at catcher but is listed as designated player on D1Softball's page, will be a junior in the 2027 season and will have three years of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA's new five-in-five rules that were approved earlier today. The transfer window for undergraduate players closed yesterday, though any player still in the transfer portal can commit to a new school.

In her first season at the college level, Kavanagh started in 12 games, compiling a .235 batting average across 34 at-bats. She tallied 12 runs, eight hits and three extra-base hits including one home run.

As a sophomore, Kavanagh's game took a noticeable leap. The 5-foot-7 catcher hit at a .292 clip, producing 19 hits in 65 at-bats and smashing five home runs. Her slugging percentage increased from .412 to .585, though she only logged three at-bats in the final four games of the season. Arizona went 37-18 (16-8 Big 10), qualifying for the Durham Regional, where it lost to regional hosts Duke.

Kavanagh tallied five multi-hit games nad ranked fifth on the team in multi-run games with seven. Her five home runs ranked third on the team.

Kavanagh's addition at catcher means that she could either be a potential starting option at the catcher spot or the designated player spot. Current starting catcher Zoe Yaeger has two years of eligibility remaining.

Here's an updated look at the list of eligible players for Virginia Tech that Kavanagh has joined the Hokies from the transfer portal. 2027 seniors now have two years of eligibility remaining, while juniors, sophomores and freshmen have three, four and five years left, respectively.

INF Michelle Chatfield (Sr.)

LHP/UT Emma Mazzarone (Sr.)

C Zoe Yaeger (Sr.)

INF Haley Luginbill (Sr.)

OF Lyla Blackwell (Sr.)

OF Addison Foster (Sr.)

OF Sara McNelly (Sr.)

INF Annika Rohs (Sr.)

OF Nora Abromavage (Jr.)

INF Jordan Lynch (Jr.)

C/UTL Emma Kavanagh (Jr.)

RHP Bree Carrico (r-So.)

INF/OF Gaby Mizelle (So.)

RHP Avery Layton (So.)

OF/C Jordan Bishop (So.)

INF Lily Pallante (So.)

C Mia Gagliardi (So.)

C Abbie Sars (r-Fr.)

UTL Anna Bardeen (Fr.)

RHP Angie Eakman (Fr.)

OF Mylie McCoy (Fr.)

INF Ryleigh Perks (Fr.)

RHP Grace Swedarsky (Fr.)

INF Tegan Tripp (Fr.)