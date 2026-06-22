Why Michigan Basketball Could Lose Players to Transfer Portal With Dusty May Leaving for Mavericks

In a men’s college basketball stunner, national championship-winning coach Dusty May reportedly is leaving the program to become the next coach of the Dallas Mavericks. And May’s departure may not be the only change coming for the Wolverines.

Not only is Michigan tasked with finding a new coach to run the program, but the Wolverines may also be facing some roster turnover via the transfer portal. How could that be possible, you ask, when the transfer portal’s lone window closed in April?

How Michigan basketball can lose players in transfer portal with Dusty May leaving

With May departing, Michigan may lose some players in the portal due to a new transfer window the NCAA adopted in January. The Division I Cabinet approved new transfer window in several sports, including men's and women's basketball, with one of the new windows covering a coaching departure. Here’s the rule, per the NCAA.

“When a head coaching change occurs, a 15-day period will open five days after the new head coach is hired or publicly announced. If a new head coach is not announced within 30 days of the previous head coach's departure — and the 31st day after the head coach's departure is after the championship game — a 15-day window will open. The additional head coach departure window is available only after the basketball transfer window opens through Jan. 2.”

Reports have already emerged that Michigan is working towards naming Wolverines assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr. as the team's interim coach. If—or when—that move comes to fruition and is officially announced, a 15-day transfer portal window will open five days after the official announcement, during which Michigan players will be allowed to depart the program. Should Michigan fail to hire a new coach within 30 days of Mays departure, a 15-day transfer portal window will open.

With many rosters around college basketball already seemingly set for the 2026–27 season—and many programs having already burned through their financial coffers—it remains to be seen as to what sort of maneuverability Michigan players may have should they choose to enter the portal. But thanks to this new NCAA rule, the option is there for them to test the waters.

What does Michigan basketball roster look like for 2026-27?

Mike Boynton Jr. served on Dusty May’s Michigan staff and will reportedly be named interim coach. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan, looking to repeat as national champions in 2026–27, has a talented roster with which to do so, even though its chief architect is no longer with the program. Thanks to key returnees, such as guards Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, impactful transfers, such as Moustapha Thiam and J.P. Estrella, and blue-chip recruits, like Brandon McCoy Jr., the Wolverines are teeming with talent.

Here’s a look at Michigan basketball’s full roster.

Player Name Position Year Elliot Cadeau G Senior Trey McKenney G Sophomore Brandon McCoy Jr. G Junior Ricky Liburd G Redshirt Freshman Joseph Hartman G Freshman Malachi Brown G Freshman Howard Eisley Jr. G Freshman L.J. Cason G Junior J.P. Estrella F Redshirt Junior Jalen Reed F Graduate Transfer Oscar Goodman F Redshirt Sophomore Quinn Costello F Freshman Harrison Hochberg F Redshirt Junior Lincoln Cosby F Freshman Moustapha Thiam C Junior Marcus Møller C Freshman

Note: L.J. Cason and Lincoln Cosby are expected to redshirt for the 2026–27 season.

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