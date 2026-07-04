Florida International LHP George Adams Commits To Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech has added its ninth pitcher of the portal class and 11th player overall with the addition of Florida International transfer George Adams, who will have two years of eligibility remaining once he makes it to campus in Blacksburg. He made his announcement via Instagram.

Former FIU Panther George Adam's has committed to the #Hokies.



Tossed 45.2 innings in 2026, posting a 6.31 ERA. pic.twitter.com/dTD0DHAjJx — Josh Poslusny (@Joshpozvt) July 4, 2026

As the 11th total player, Adams is the fourth left-handed arm that the Hokies have brought in, joining AJ Camp, Mike Staiano and Aiden VanDeHatert. He also joins right-handers Chris Torres, Nate Bennett, Daniel Powell, Nick Abraham and Kaden Hilenburger, rounding out the nine pitchers added. Evan Hankins and Caleb Strawhecker round out the 11 commits as the two position players so far.

Standing a tall 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 195 pounds, Adams spent his sophomore season at Florida International after transferring from Stony Brooke. He has 86 innings and 33 appearances — including nine starts — under his belt. He posted a 6.31 ERA in his sophomore season, but did a fantastic job of limiting extra-base hits, allowing just 10 this past season.

He has very vew specific outings to right home about, but he ended his season on a very strong note. In his last three appearances, he threw 10.1 innings and allowed just one earned run, striking out 10 batters and walking just two, along with allowing just eight hits in the time frame as well.

While limiting those extra base hits, Adams doesn't do a great job of limiting traffic. His opponent slash line as a sophomore was .306/.387/.436. Again, he did keep his slugging down rather well due to the lack of extra-base hits.

I wasn't able to find any pitch-mix information on Adams, nor was I able to find a twitter account that belongs to him. He does seem like more of a project addition, which typically includes a very lively fastball that has a good velocity. It could also point towards a very good mix of secondary and tertiary pitches that intruiged pitching coach Doug Willey.

As the ninth pitcher, the Hokies are now at 39 players for a 34-man roster, meaning at least five players will need to be cut from the roster by Dec. 1. I could see the team going after maybe one more player in the portal to fit into the lineup as outfield depth, but that is not a guarantee, especially given that they already need to cut five players.

We will have more coverage on the Virginia Tech baseball transfer portal as things continue to unfold.