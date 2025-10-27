Declan Quill's Hat Trick Sparks Men's Soccer's Comeback Victory Over Cal
For the first time in more than a decade, California and Virginia Tech met on the pitch, and their first matchup as ACC opponents did not disappoint. This match was a must-win for both teams, with major implications for ACC positioning and potential NCAA tournament berths.
Behind a second-half hat trick by senior forward Declan Quill, the Hokies rallied from a two goal deficit to defeat the Golden Bears, 3-2 on Sunday night at Thompson Field.
Cal jumped out to an immediate lead. Golden Bears midfielder Junhwan Park broke free behind the Hokies’ defense and was fouled hard from behind by Tech defender Amir Ariely inside the box, earning a yellow card and a penalty. The penalty was taken by forward Malcolm Zalayet who converted with a shot right down the middle, past a diving Sam Joseph to put the Golden Bears up, 1-0.
Despite the early deficit, Virginia Tech still was able to generate a couple quality chances immediately following the goal by Zalayet. In the sixth minute, midfielder Alex Perez received a nice pass and played it up to defender Noe Uwimana, who put a strong strike on the ball. However, the striek was stopped by Cal’s goalkeeper Connor Lambe. The ball pinballed around the box for a time; Tech defenders Colin Beutel and Joao Felicio tallied good looks at scoring, but neither's looks found the back of the net.
Cal doubled its lead in the 24th minute when Park beat his defender deep inside the box and slipped a shot past Joseph near post. The game felt that it was slipping away from the Hokies. Despite the time of possession and shots being equal for both teams, Cal was able to put two behind Joseph and the Hokies were left empty handed in the first half.
After the break, Virginia Tech turned the tide. In the 54th minute, Perez’s corner found Quill, who headed it home to bring the Hokies within one. It was Quill’s first goal of the season in his potential last home game, depending on the outcome of the NCAA Tournament.
Eight minutes later, Cal was sloppy with the ball on its own end and turned the ball over to Tech reserve forward Andy Sullins, who passed it wide to Quill. Quill then played the ball far post past a diving Lambe.
The second half was all Hokies. Virginia Tech led Cal in shots in the second half 15-3 and dominated time of possession.
In the 81st minute, Perez, near midfield, gave a brilliant long crossing pass to the man of the night, Quill. His shot ricocheted off the crossbar and down to the back of the net.
Cal pushed for a late equalizer, but Virginia Tech held strong to secure a crucial win. The Hokies have won four of their last five matches.
Virginia Tech will close out the regular season when it travels to Historic Riggs Field on Friday, Oct. 31 to take on the Clemson Tigers. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET and coverage will be available on the ACC Network.