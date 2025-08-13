Real Madrid ‘Monitoring’ Shock Move for Premier League Midfielder
In an unexpected turn of events, Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.
After bidding farewell to Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in back-to-back seasons, Real Madrid are on the hunt for a midfield reinforcement. The Spanish giants have been linked with a slew of Premier League midfielders this summer, including Rodri, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández, but now there is seemingly a new name on the club’s radar.
The Daily Mail report Los Blancos are monitoring 21-year-old Wharton as a potential long-term successor for Kroos and Modrić. The England international fits the profile of a deep-lying playmaker capable of orchestrating Real Madrid’s midfield.
Wharton has made an impression in the English top-flight since he made the move to south London in January 2024. The midfielder has recorded 44 appearances for the Eagles since his transfer from Blackburn Rovers and most recently helped the club win the 2025 Community Shield and FA Cup.
In fact, it was Wharton who set up Ismaïla Sarr’s 77th-minute equalizer against Liverpool to push the Community Shield to a penalty shootout. Oliver Glasner’s men went on to claim the trophy, upending the defending English champions 3–2 on penalties.
The Reds are also interested in Wharton, joining Manchester City, Manchester United and now Real Madrid in a reported battle for the Englishman’s signature.
Los Blancos still have just over two weeks to make a move for Wharton, whose contract with Crystal Palace expires in June 2029, before the summer transfer window closes. The Eagles will be hard pressed to hold onto their emerging star, especially if Marc Guéhi completes his reported move to Liverpool.
Real Madrid, though, could soon be in desperate need of midfield depth. The team is already missing Jude Bellingham due to injury, Eduardo Camavinga recently suffered a setback in his own return from injury and Dani Ceballos has been linked with a possible move to Real Betis. Fede Valverde also sat out of the club’s preseason friendly against WSG Tirol due to overload.
Even if Los Blancos opt to stay silent for the rest of the window, they can always revisit their interest in Wharton come January.