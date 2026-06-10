Former Virginia Tech LHP Chase Swift Commits to Miami

Virginia Tech baseball has seen the second of its transfer portal departures find a new home. CanesInSight's Sebastian Font reported that former Hokies reliever Chase Swift has transferred to Miami.

🚨TRANSFER ALERT🚨@CanesBaseball gets an elite bullpen weapon in LHP Chase Swift 🙌



In 51.2 collegiate innings he’s tallied 85 strikeouts, pitching to a 3.63 ERA and .94 WHIP last season



Big time pickup for #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/yXrbVEVbi4 — Sebastian Font (@S_Font_Sports) June 10, 2026

Swift's commitment came nine days after he entered the portal (June 1). Swift has two years of eligibility remaining after he spent two years at Virginia Tech, serving as Tech's midweek starter in his first year and transitioning to a closer-esque role in his second year.

Across his two seasons, which featured 51.2 innings of work, Swift allowed 39 hits, 22 runs and 21 walks while amassing 85 strikeouts. Over two years, he pitched for a 3.83 ERA. Last season, he threw for a 3.63 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP, occupying a vital role for Virginia Tech's bullpen.

In year one, Swift started eight of the 14 games he appeared in, pitching the first 2.1 innings (two hits, one run) against VCU on March 18. Against Radford on March 25, Swift went for four scoreless frames, only allowing one hit. A week later, Swift conceded three hits and one run in a 8-1 loss. In his last three starts, Swift was tagged for seven earned runs and 11 hits in 5.2 frames, though he made a start against Virginia in the final series of the regular season.

Last year, Swift transitioned almost entirely into a bullpen role. The lefty started only one game — March 18 against VCU — and operated out of the bullpen for the other 14 games. Swift did not go for more than 2.2 innings throughout the season, though he did not give up a run in 10 of his 15 appearances.

Swift was instrumental in Virginia Tech's 9-8 walkoff win over Rutgers Feb. 21 with a 2.2-frame, two-run, one-hit effort. In an eight-game stretch spanning Duke (March 22, 2026) to California (May 1, 2026), Swift did not allow a hit in his next 10.1 frames. Swift's longest output (tied with his Rutgers game) came against Liberty on April 7; in a 11-4 loss, he threw 2.2 scoreless frames.

Swift did not play after May 10; in his last appearance, he allowed two hits and one run in 1.1 frames, though he picked up a save. Swift totaled two saves in his Tech career against NC State (April 26) and UNC Greensoboro.

Three Virginia Tech players are currently in the portal but have not announced their destinations: catcher Anderson French, left-handed pitcher Madden Clement and right-handed pitcher Preston Crowl. Right-hander Ben Weber previously announced that he would return to Xavier after one year with the Hokies.

Swift's departure serves as a notable loss for a Hokies bullpen that is in flux. Tech, which is losing Luke Craytor, Brody Roe, Brendan Yagesh, Josh Berzonski, Peyton Smith and Jacob Exum to graduation, is set to carry over just six of the 18 pitchers that threw for the team in 2026. Two are likely starters: righties Logan Eisenreich and Ethan Grim. How Virginia Tech rebuilds its bullpen — and if it finds a third starter via the portal, a freshman or its existing corps — will be one of the offseason's most interesting discussion points and a point to monitor.