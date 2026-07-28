Virginia Tech Football Position Battle I'm Watching Closest During Camp

For the better part of the offseason, the spotlight has been fixed on Virginia Tech's quarterback room, the revamped offensive line and the influx of transfer talent. Those are all worthwhile conversations. But the position battle I'm most interested in entering fall camp isn't one that determines who starts. It's one that determines who becomes the face of the passing game.

Who finishes the year as Virginia Tech's No. 1 wide receiver: Ayden Greene or Que'Sean Brown?

Most of the Hokies' other position battles involve projection. As an example, the competition for RB1 between Marcellous Hawkins and Jeffrey Overton Jr. is fascinating, but Overton is still largely betting on potential. The same can be said for several battles along the offensive line and throughout the secondary, where younger players are trying to carve out larger roles. This one is different.

Greene and Brown have already shown they can produce at the ACC level. Now they'll be catching passes in the same offense from Ethan Grunkemeyer, making this one of the most intriguing internal competitions on the roster.

Greene enters his senior season coming off a quietly impressive 2025 campaign. Despite Virginia Tech fielding one of the ACC's least productive passing offenses, he still led the Hokies with 31 receptions for 516 yards while averaging 16.6 yards per catch. Greene morphed into the security blanket whenever the offense needed an explosive play. Then, there's Brown.

The Duke transfer arrives in Blacksburg after posting 64 receptions for 846 yards and five touchdowns last season, numbers that would've comfortably led Virginia Tech in every major receiving category. Brown is dynamic after the catch, dangerous in space and already has a full season of high-level ACC production on his resume.

Both are going to start. Both are going to play a ton of snaps. Both are almost assured to finish as the 1-2 on the team in receiving yards in some order, assuming they can stay healthy. The real question is which one develops the chemistry to become Grunkemeyer's first read when the game is on the line.

Franklin's offenses have traditionally leaned on receivers capable of consistently winning one-on-one matchups. Greene offers the size advantage and already understands Virginia Tech's program after several seasons in Blacksburg. Brown brings a different element altogether, one built on quickness, speed and proven volume production.

If Greene takes another step as a downfield playmaker while maintaining his efficiency, he could easily become one of the ACC's more underrated receivers. If Brown's production at Duke translates immediately, Virginia Tech may finally have the kind of receiver capable of approaching 1,000 yards in a season.

Virginia Tech hasn't often entered a season with two receivers who have already demonstrated they can be productive in Power Four football. Instead of wondering whether someone can emerge, the Hokies are deciding which proven weapon becomes the centerpiece. And if the answer ends up being "both," that may be the biggest sign yet that Virginia Tech's passing game is finally ready to take a meaningful step forward in 2026.