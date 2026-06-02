Virginia Tech LHP Chase Swift To Enter Transfer Portal

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech left-handed reliever Chase Swift has opted to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2026 season, he announced on his X/Twitter account.

I am currently in the process of entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left from Virginia Tech

LHP

Season stats

22.1 innings

13 hits

9 runs

38k

8 walks

0.94 whip

3.63 era

Career stats at VT

51.2 innings

39 hits

22 runs

21 walks

85K

3.83 era — chase swift (@chaseswift7) June 1, 2026

Swift departs Blacksburg after two seasons in which he established himself as one of the most reliable arms on the Hokies' pitching staff. Across 51.2 career innings, the left-hander posted a 3.83 ERA while striking out 85 batters, serving in a variety of roles throughout his time with the program.

As a true freshman in 2025, Swift primarily worked as Virginia Tech's midweek starter. He made seven midweek starts during the season and also drew a start against rival Virginia during the final week of the regular season. His ability to miss bats immediately stood out, and he became one of the more intriguing young pitchers in the program.

Heading into 2026, there was a belief that Swift could compete for a larger role, potentially even factoring into the weekend rotation. Instead, he became a crucial weapon out of the bullpen and one of the Hokies' most dependable relief options.

For much of the season, Swift was dominant. Although he allowed a run in his final appearance against UNC Greensboro, he was virtually untouchable for more than two months prior. Between March 3 and May 10, Swift did not allow a single earned run, consistently shutting down opposing lineups and providing head coach John Szefc with a trusted late-game option. However, Swift's last appearance came on May 10, and he did not pitch in either the ACC Tournament or the Los Angeles Regional.

Swift becomes the first Virginia Tech player to publicly announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal this offseason, and he is arguably one of the most significant departures the Hokies could have seen. The left-hander is also draft-eligible this summer, making his portal decision particularly noteworthy. It would not be surprising if the portal serves as an avenue for Swift to maximize his leverage ahead of the MLB Draft and the post-draft signing period.

While Swift's departure does remove a pitcher who projected as a potential starter moving forward, the bigger concern for Virginia Tech may be its bullpen depth. The Hokies still have several arms capable of competing for rotation spots next season, but the relief corps could face additional turnover. Madden Clement and Preston Crowl are both potential MLB Draft candidates, creating uncertainty regarding the makeup of next year's bullpen.

The coaching staff has already begun exploring options to address those concerns. As previously reported, Virginia Tech is in contact with South Carolina left-hander Patrick Dudley. Dudley posted a 2.45 ERA in 7.1 innings as a true freshman this season and represents the type of young bullpen arm the Hokies appear to be targeting. If Virginia Tech is pursuing Dudley, it is likely the staff is evaluating several similar options across the portal.

Swift is the first Hokie to enter the portal this offseason, but he almost certainly will not be the last. As roster movement continues across college baseball, Virginia Tech will have plenty of decisions to make in the coming weeks as it looks to reshape its roster for 2027.