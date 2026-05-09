How to Watch No. 3 Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 1 Florida State, ACC Tournament Championship

Virginia Tech softball advanced to the finals of the 2026 ACC Tournament with an 5-0 victory over Duke today at Palmer Park. The Hokies will play top-seeded Florida State, which advanced to the finals by way of a 9-0 blowout victory over Stanford.

Virginia Tech did not play Florida State in the 2026 season; the two teams last squared off in the 2025 campaign in a three-game set at Tech Softball Park — a series the Seminoles won, 2-1.

Game one of the series was a rather pedestrian affair. Florida State won rather comfortably, 13-4, and tagged Virginia Tech starter Sophie Kleiman for 12 hits and 10 runs in 4 2/3 frames. In contrast, Seminoles starter Ashtyn Danley went for the full seven frames, yielding eight hits and four runs; the Seminoles also plated runs in every inning.

Game two was a stampede — for Florida State. The Seminoles shut out the Hokies in a six-inning 8-0 run-rule. Freshman right-hander Jazzy Francik no-hit Virginia Tech for the Hokies' first no-hit since March 9, 2018, against Syracuse. Francik allowed only three walks and was only worked up to a full count on two at-bats.

Game three resulted in a 8-6 victory victory for Virginia Tech. Catcher Zoe Yaeger went 3-for-4 in the win, and the Hokies totaled nine hits against the Seminoles. Virginia Tech entered the fifth with a 5-4 deadlock, but right fielder Cori McMillan mashed a solo home run to give Virginia Tech a lead it did not relinquish.

The Hokies have a 21-38 all-time record against the Seminoles; they lost 14 straight games spanning March 11, 2024 to February 20, 2021. Prior to 2025's season finale, Virginia Tech had lost its last seven games to the Seminoles.

Here's how you can watch tomorrow's game:

No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies (45-9, 18-6 ACC)** (46 if win) vs. No. 1 Florida State Seminoles (48-8, 21-3 ACC)

DATE/TIME

Saturday, May 8, at 2:30 p.m. ET (TV: ESPN)

STADIUM

Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Virginia

Here's how the ACC Tournament has panned out so far and the matchups that have yet to take place:

First Round (Wednesday, May 6)

Game 1: No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — Georgia Tech won, 13-3

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — Georgia Tech won, 13-3 Game 2: No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 NC State — Louisville won, 6-5

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 NC State — Louisville won, 6-5 Game 3: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 North Carolina — North Carolina won, 4-2

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 North Carolina — North Carolina won, 4-2 Game 4: No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 11 Pitt — Virginia won, 2-1

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 7)

Game 5: No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — Florida State won, 2-1

No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — Florida State won, 2-1 Game 6: No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 5 Louisville — Stanford won, 6-5

No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 5 Louisville — Stanford won, 6-5 Game 7: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 10 North Carolina — Duke won, 16-8

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 10 North Carolina — Duke won, 16-8 Game 8: No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Virginia — Virginia Tech won, 3-1

Semifinals (Friday, May 8)

Game 9: No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 4 Stanford — Florida State won, 9-0

No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 4 Stanford — Florida State won, 9-0 Game 10: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech — Virginia Tech won, 5-0

Championship (Saturday, May 9)

Game 11: No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech — 2:30 p.m. ET