How to Watch No. 3 Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 2 Duke, ACC Tournament Semifinal

Virginia Tech softball advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 ACC Tournament with a 3-1 victory over six-seed Virginia today at Palmer Park. The Hokies will play two-seed Duke, who won its quarterfinal game over 10-seed North Carolina, 16-8.

In game one of the series between Virginia Tech and Duke, the Hokies ceded four runs in the opening frame. Despite mounting a charge with six runs in the sixth and seventh innings, Virginia Tech yielded a walk-off double to right fielder Adelyn Matthews.

The Hokies' pitching staff used in that contest — junior left-hander Emma Mazzarone (4.0 IP, four hits, six runs (all earned), eight walks, four strikeouts), senior right-hander Sophie Kleiman (2.0 IP, one hit, one run (earned), two walks) and redshirt freshman Bree Carrico (0.2 IP, one hit, no runs or walks, one strikeout) — combined to yield 10 walks, six hits and seven runs.

Game two of the series was a quiet affair for Virginia Tech, which dropped the contest 5-2 to lose the series. Duke plated four runs in the first frame with two singles, a sacrifice fly and a double. The Hokies only scored two runs, both of which were in the second frame. Despite outhitting Duke 9-8, the Hokies left 10 on the basepaths, hitting 2-for-9 in both two-out situations and with a runner in scoring position. Virginia Tech loaded the bases on four occasions, but only scored once.

However, Virginia Tech bounced back in the series finale to avoid a sweep to open its ACC slate. Mazzarone bounced back from Friday, going for five frames of five-hit, two-run (one earned) ball. She amassed eight strikeouts. Virginia Tech thumped Duke, 10-2, behind an eight-run fifth frame. The Hokies went 5-for-10 with two outs, 7-for-14 with runners on base and 6-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Virginia Tech entered the top of the fifth in a 2-2 deadlock, but quickly rendered the contest uncompetitive. Left fielder Nora Abromavage crushed a three-run shot over the right-center wall to stretch the margin to 52. Second baseman Rachel Castine lifted a sacrifice fly, and first baseman Michelle Chatfield followed with an RBI single, giving the Hokies a 7-2 cushion with two outs.

For good measure, designated player Kylie Aldridge drove in two with a triple, and catcher Zoe Yaeger singled through the left side of the infield to score Virginia Tech's 10th and final run of the day.

Virginia Tech softball has an even 10-10 record against Duke, though it is 1-4 in its last five games against the Blue Devils and 2-8 in its last 10. Prior to this year's series-closing victory, the Hokies had lost five straight to the Blue Devils and eight of their last nine.

Here's how you can watch tomorrow's game:

No. 3 Virginia Tech Hokies (44-9, 18-6 ACC) vs. No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (39-13, 20-4 ACC)

DATE/TIME

Friday, May 8, at 3:30 p.m. ET. (TV: ACC Network)

STADIUM

Palmer Park in Charlottesville, Virginia

Here's how the ACC Tournament has panned out so far and the matchups that have yet to take place:

First Round (Wednesday, May 6)

Game 1: No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — Georgia Tech won, 13-3

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — Georgia Tech won, 13-3 Game 2: No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 NC State — Louisville won, 6-5

No. 5 Louisville vs. No. 12 NC State — Louisville won, 6-5 Game 3: No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 North Carolina — North Carolina won, 4-2

No. 7 Clemson vs. No. 10 North Carolina — North Carolina won, 4-2 Game 4: No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 11 Pitt — Virginia won, 2-1

Quarterfinals (Thursday, May 7)

Game 5: No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — Florida State won, 2-1

No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech — Florida State won, 2-1 Game 6: No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 5 Louisville — Stanford won, 6-5

No. 4 Stanford vs. No. 5 Louisville — Stanford won, 6-5 Game 7: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 10 North Carolina — Duke won, 16-8

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 10 North Carolina — Duke won, 16-8 Game 8: No. 3 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Virginia — Virginia Tech won, 3-1

Semifinals (Friday, May 8)

Game 9: No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 4 Stanford — 1 p.m. ET

No. 1 Florida State vs. No. 4 Stanford — 1 p.m. ET Game 10: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Virginia Tech — 3:30 p.m. ET

Championship (Saturday, May 9)

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner — 2:30 p.m. ET