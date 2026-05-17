How to Watch Virginia Tech Softball vs. LSU In NCAA Regional Sunday

Virginia Tech softball was outscored 14-1 in the first 13 innings it played Saturday across two contests vs. No. 16 and Akron. However, thanks to a six-run rally in the top of the seventh against the Zips, the Hokies remain alive and advance to the regional final to play No. 16 LSU today. Virginia Tech needs to win twice, while the Tigers need one win.

Here is how you can watch today's contest(s):

Virginia Tech Hokies (48-11, 18-6 ACC) vs. LSU Tigers (39-17, 13-11 SEC)

DATE/TIME

Game 1: Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT) (TV: ESPN+)

Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT) (TV: ESPN+) Game 2 (if Virginia Tech wins Game 1): Sunday, May 17, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT) (TV: ESPN+)

STADIUM

Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Game Notes

Virginia Tech sustained its first shutout — and run-rule — of the 2026 season Saturday vs. LSU. The Tigers held Virginia Tech to only two hits and kept Virginia Tech's six-through-nine hitters hitless. The Hokies' top three in the order — center fielder Addison Foster, Jordan Lynch and Rachel Castine — combined to go 1-for-9. The Hokies went 0-for-10 with runners on base, 0-for-5 with two outs and squandered their lone RiSP opportunity, which came in the fifth.

In game two of the day, one defeat away from their season ending, it appeared as if the Hokies were set to drop another contest. Facing Akron, Virginia Tech yielded four runs in the fifth and another two in the sixth. The Hokies had tallied the game's first run off a Foster grounder that scored right fielder Gaby Mizelle, but they were quiet otherwise for the first six innings. In the fourth, Virginia Tech starter Emma Mazzarone conceded two walks, then Akron produced another baserunner via a reach on a fielding error.

The Zips produced their first run when left fielder Haley Glass singled into the right-field gap for her first hit of the regional, then right fielder Andrea Day zipped a hit that stayed just fair of the left-field line that scored Glass. Mazzarone exited with a combined seven hits, five runs and eight walks allowed against LSU and Akron Saturday.

The inning wasn't done delivering blows. Virginia Tech looked for a routine third out on a throw to first baseman Michelle Chatfield, but the toss went awry and the ball was sandwiched in the dugout padding. An umpire-initiated review ruled a dead-ball call, turning the margin into 4-1. Two runs were charged to Carrico when, in the bottom of the fifth, left fielder Lyla Blackwell tried to track down a deep fly ball. When she landed, the colllision with the turf jarred the softball out of her glove, scoring a pair. Virginia Tech challenged the call, but it was unsuccessful.

Virginia Tech went down in order in the sixth, and Avery Layton stepped into the mound in the seventh. Layton conceded a single, two walks and a passed ball to juice the bases, but from there, the freshman showcased plucky pitching. She struck out her next five batters and set down six of her last seven, picking up the win to move to 9-2 on the season.

In the seventh, Virginia Tech's bats woke up. First baseman Michelle Chatfield pulled a two-run shot to center to decrease the margin to 6-3. Mizelle and shortstop Annika Rohs followed with singles to slash the deficit to one, and Foster delivered the go-ahead two-RBI double to left-center.

If Virginia Tech can win twice against LSU today, it will be the program's first Super Regional since the 2022 season and the fourth in program history.