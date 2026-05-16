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LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. Akron, NCAA Regional (Saturday)

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

Now sitting in the elimination bracket after an 8-0 shutout at the hands of LSU, Virginia Tech softball takes on Akron in a bid to rematch the Tigers in the Baton Rouge Regional. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Akron 0

1-2-3. Akron starting arm Madie Jamrog set down the side in 12 pitches.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Akron 0

The Hokies start with a pop-up and flyout to begin the elimination game. One of these teams will be eliminated tonight.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup for its clash vs. Akron is as follows:

  1. Addison Foster - Center Fielder
  2. Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
  3. Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
  4. Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
  5. Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
  6. Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
  7. Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
  8. Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
  9. Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone

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Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

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