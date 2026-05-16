LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. Akron, NCAA Regional (Saturday)
Now sitting in the elimination bracket after an 8-0 shutout at the hands of LSU, Virginia Tech softball takes on Akron in a bid to rematch the Tigers in the Baton Rouge Regional. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Akron 0
1-2-3. Akron starting arm Madie Jamrog set down the side in 12 pitches.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Akron 0
The Hokies start with a pop-up and flyout to begin the elimination game. One of these teams will be eliminated tonight.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup for its clash vs. Akron is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05