LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Softball vs. Akron, NCAA Regional (Saturday)

Now sitting in the elimination bracket after an 8-0 shutout at the hands of LSU, Virginia Tech softball takes on Akron in a bid to rematch the Tigers in the Baton Rouge Regional. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

M1 | Virginia Tech 0, Akron 0

1-2-3. Akron starting arm Madie Jamrog set down the side in 12 pitches.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Akron 0

The Hokies start with a pop-up and flyout to begin the elimination game. One of these teams will be eliminated tonight.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup for its clash vs. Akron is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone