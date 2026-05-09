'If We Play Our Game, We Can Do Anything': Virginia Tech Softball Readies for ACC Title Game

Virginia Tech softball is on the doorstep. To be more specific, the doorstep of winning the ACC title. Prior to today, the Hokies haven't competed in the title game since 2012, and they haven't won it since 2008 — the same year they made it to the Women's College World Series.

Top-seeded Florida State stands in the way of Virginia Tech en route to the title. Last year, the two teams matched up for a three-game series that Florida State won, 2-1. The Hokies were shut out in game two, 8-0, and lost the first game, 13-4.

"I think if we play our game, we can do anything," said first baseman Michelle Chatfield after the team's semifinal victory over Duke. "So, we just need to focus on what we do best. Not make it too big of a game, and just go after them from the first pitch."

The Seminoles and Hokies sport relatively equal batting averages (.358 for Virginia Tech, .355 for Florida State), but Florida State also has the ACC Player of the Year: junior shortstop Isa Torres.

Torres has hit at a .549 clip this year, mashing 90 hits, 18 doubles and 16 home runs on 164 at-bats. Moreover, Torres was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, too. In 160 chances this season, she has not committed a single error.

Pitching, too. Sophomore arm Jazzy Francik, who no-hit the Hokies for the first time since 2018 in game two of last year's series at Tech Softball Park, was named the ACC Pitcher of the Year. In 63 2/3 innings in league play, she totaled a 1.87 earned run average, tabbing a 9-1 record and holding her opponents to a .170 clip. She also threw two no-hitters. Across the season, she's appeared in 35 games, going for four complete games, eight shutouts and a 21-2 record. She has a 1.82 ERA, and in 134 1/3 innings pitched, she has yielded only 21 extra-base hits.

Beyond that, Florida State is solid across the board. Ashtyn Danley (.357 batting average), Shelby McKenzie (.283) and Marin Heller (.353) were named All-ACC Second Team; Anna Hinde (3.41) and Hayley Griggs (.274) were named All-ACC Third Team.

Danley is particularly notable, since she's pulled double duty in the circle and at the dish. She's taken 182 at-bats at the late, finishing with 65 hits and eight home runs. And on the rubber, she's collected 82 strikeouts while allowing 26 runs (all earned) for a 2.06 ERA and a 12-1 record.

Simply put, Florida State is — as it has been for years — top-notch. But the Hokies are by no means out of it. While six Seminoles are hitting above .300 at the plate, eight are doing so for Virginia Tech. Third baseman Jordan Lynch leads the way with a .431 clip, followed by center fielder Addison Foster (.424) and first baseman Michelle Chatfield (.376).

Like the Seminoles, Virginia Tech earned eight nods to the All-ACC Teams. Lynch and redshirt freshman arm Bree Carrico were named to the All-ACC First Team — Carrico earned the ACC Freshman of the Year award — while designated player Kylie Aldridge, left fielder Nora Abromavage, second baseman Rachel Castine, Chatfield, Foster and junior left-handed pitcher Emma Mazzarone made the second team. In league play, Foster and Chatfield both hit at a .440 clip.

In the circle, Virginia Tech has relied upon a triumvirate of pitchers. Carrico has started 11 games, appearing in 31 and sporting a 1.63 ERA. Mazzarone has thrown at a 2.90 ERA in 29 appearances, with a 16-4 record and a resume headlined by 164 strikeouts. Across the season, opponents have only hit at a .181 clip against the junior. Freshman arm Avery Layton has functioned as the Hokies' third option; she has started 13 games and has a 8-2 record with a 3.08 ERA.

Florida State and Virginia Tech's trips to the championship game were somewhat similar. The No. 1 seed Seminoles escaped by No. 9 Georgia Tech, 2-1, triumphing by way of a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech produced only four hits against Commonwealth Clash rival Virginia, but Mazzarone totaled 14 strikeouts to lift the Hokies to a 3-1 win.

The semifinal games for both were noncompetitive. Florida State steamrolled four-seed Stanford in a 9-0 run-rule. Torres and Danley combined to go 5-for-6. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech became the first team to shut out Duke this season, triumphing 5-0 to advance to its first title game in 14 years.

Florida State started Bella Dimitrijevic in Friday's game against Stanford; she threw 46 pitches, and Danley tossed 10.

Danley threw nine pitches Thursday, while Francik took the win with 5 2/3 innings of three-hit, one-run ball on 83 pitches. It is likely that either Francik, who's had a day of rest, or Danley, who's thrown 19 pitches across the tournament, could start in the circle for today's title game.

Virginia Tech relied on a complete-game effort from Mazzarone in the quarterfinal; the junior threw 128 pitches in her 14-strikeout effort. Carrico tossed 92 pitches in the semis, exiting with two outs in the sixth after forearm tightness. Mazzarone threw the final 26 pitches to secure the victory. Virginia Tech head coach Pete D'Amour expects Carrico to be available for the title game, though he's unsure as to who will start.

"I don't know yet — we haven't watched film on Florida State, so we just don't know who's the better matchup [between Mazzarone or Carrico]," he said.

Virginia Tech and Florida State's title bout will start at 2:30 p.m. ET, with coverage for the contest available on ESPN.

"I think it's another game for us," Chatfield said. "Same thing we always do. Go after them like we go after every team, and play our game."