LIVE UPDATES - No. 15 Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 8 Florida State, ACC Tournament Championship

For the first time in 14 years, Virginia Tech softball is in the ACC championship game. The Hokies square off with the top seed in the tournament, Florida State, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0

Lynch sliced a high pitch to just east of the left-field line. She made it around to second and the Hokies have their first hit.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0

Wow. Foster struck out swinging on a 0-2 count — all three of Francik's first three pitches were strikes.

T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0

Here we go. Florida State's Jazzy Francik — who threw a no-hitter against the Hokies last year — fired a first-pitch strike against Virginia Tech center fielder Addison Foster. The ACC title game is underway.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

Addison Foster - Center Fielder Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player Rachel Castine - Second Baseman Zoe Yaeger - Catcher Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder Annika Rohs - Shortstop

Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone