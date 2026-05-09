LIVE UPDATES - No. 15 Virginia Tech Softball vs. No. 8 Florida State, ACC Tournament Championship
For the first time in 14 years, Virginia Tech softball is in the ACC championship game. The Hokies square off with the top seed in the tournament, Florida State, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0
Lynch sliced a high pitch to just east of the left-field line. She made it around to second and the Hokies have their first hit.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0
Wow. Foster struck out swinging on a 0-2 count — all three of Francik's first three pitches were strikes.
T1 | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0
Here we go. Florida State's Jazzy Francik — who threw a no-hitter against the Hokies last year — fired a first-pitch strike against Virginia Tech center fielder Addison Foster. The ACC title game is underway.
Pre-Game
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- Addison Foster - Center Fielder
- Jordan Lynch - Third Baseman
- Nora Abromavage - Left Fielder
- Michelle Chatfield - First Baseman
- Kylie Aldridge - Designated Player
- Rachel Castine - Second Baseman
- Zoe Yaeger - Catcher
- Gaby Mizelle - Right Fielder
- Annika Rohs - Shortstop
Starting Pitcher: LHP Emma Mazzarone
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05