Updated Field of 64 Projections: Virginia Tech Baseball Continues To Hover Around Bubble

Despite a sub-.500 reord in league play, Virginia Tech remains in the hunt to play in its first regional since the 2022 season. The Hokies (25-21, 13-14 ACC) have won three straight ACC series, with Clemson being their last conference opponent of the season.

Virginia Tech is in Lynchburg to take on Liberty today, a contest our own Josh Poslusny will be on-site for. The Flames mark a pivotal test for Virginia Tech; Liberty currently sits in the NCAA Tournament on both D1Baseball and PEARatings, and it has beaten the Hokies in each of the two teams' last four matchups.

Virginia Tech was listed in the "Last Four In" on D1Baseball's bracket. The current bracketology would send Virginia Tech to Conway, S.C., in a pool with 9-seed Coastal Carolina, 21-seed Oklahoma and St. John's.

D1Baseball's Bradley Smart remarked in his lede on his article "Virginia Tech leans on deep cast of contributors for second-half run" that the Hokies are "playing their best baseball at the right time." Virginia Tech has won nine of its last 12 ahead of its showdown in Lynchburg tonight.

PEARatings currently lists Virginia Tech as the second team out of the tournament, giving LSU the final spot in the 64-team field.

Though Virginia Tech started the season with a 7-1 record, it dropped its next six games, falling to Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Tennessee in succession at the 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas. The Hokies then conceded a deflating 13-4 decision to Marshall on March 3 before losing the first two games of the series against Georgia Tech.

Though Virginia Tech lost its first two series in league play, it managed to stay afloat by taking the Sunday contest in both slates. Virginia Tech recorded its first ACC series win of the season against Duke, taking game three in a 7-6 10-inning slugfest.

The Hokies then lost three consecutive series to Stanford, Miami and Boston College, falling to 7-11 in league play. Virginia Tech bounced back after its series loss to the Eagles by throwing the first no-hitter for the program since 2000 in a 14-0 run-rule of Radford.

Virginia Tech then defeated Pitt in a 2-1 series win, winning 6-5 in game three behind a solo shot from pinch hitter Hudson Lutterman, The Hokies won their next series, too. They shut out NC State in game one, 4-0, though they dropped game two in a 14-7 decision. That contest was impacted by rain; Virginia Tech trailed 8-7 when inclement weather delayed the contest in the eighth. Following the delay, the Hokies conceded six unanswered runs. Virginia Tech pulled ahead, however, winning the rubber match 5-4.

Virginia Tech won its most recent series, taking the first two games of its series against California by 9-1 and 6-2 margins, respectively. After taking on Liberty tonight at 6 p.m. ET, the Hokies have a two-game non-conference series this weekend against UNC Greensboro. The first game is set for Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m. ET, while the second game is on Sunday, May 10, at 1 p.m. ET.